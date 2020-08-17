expand
August 17, 2020

Marriages for the week of Aug. 16, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 6:58 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 3-7:

-Warren Gibson to Dale Crawford Wade.

-John Paxton to Scarlet Lyn Suttles.

-Mariah Kelow to Matarious Lavores Peavy.

-Ayla Thacker to Daniel Aaron Croom.

-Brittney Sanders to James Kyle White.

-Happy Holm to Emmanuel Zozo Kaisi.

-Brandeis Reasor to Ian Levi Wilson.

-Bruce Long to Kristeena Linn Thomas.

-Matthew Fuhrman to Jessica Ann Myers.

-Maranda Serio to Michael Robert Genovese.

-Brian Self to Julie Dawn Como.

-Herman Davis to Krissy Ann Pierce.

-Gary Johnson to Krista Lynn Ballard.

-Robert McAnnally to Tracy Laggy Coyle.

-Jacob Evans to Ashley Elizabeth Harris.

-Jordynn Robinson to Colin Levoy Jenness.

-Allissa Boothe to Nicholas Joseph Gentile.

-Kayla Latham to Larry Ryan Rich.

-Benny Twiggs to Natalie Nicole Cross.

-Robert Hunter to Blair Petersen Rankin.

-Jeremy Sims to Hannah Elise Rettig.

-Joshua Arnold to Elizabeth Kay Earwood.

-Tyler Ward to Jessica Lauren Williams.

-Jerry Snell to Kimra Sue Snell.

-Nathan Lewis to Melinda Elizabeth King.

