August 17, 2020

Police reports for the week of Aug. 16, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:13 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 10:

Alabaster

Aug. 4

-Property damage from the 236-mile marker of I-65. A Chevy Colorado sustained $600 in damages.

-Menacing from Old Highway 31 from Alabaster.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Roadside bushes were damaged.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. An undisclosed amount of merchandise was stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.

Aug. 5

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast. A 2012 Honda Accord valued at $25,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Found property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. An iPhone with case valued at $500, cologne valued at $5 and an Alabama driver’s license were recovered.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Third Street Northeast. A 1998 Ford F-150, vehicle parts and accessories and two ladders were damaged.

-Information only from the 1700 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Lost property from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

-Menacing from U.S. 31 and North Promenade.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 2008 Pontiac G6 valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Information only from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 600 block of First Street North. Five Bud Lights, one Dos Equis and a plastic bag of marijuana were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest. A concrete bird bath valued at $500 was damaged.

Aug. 6

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Yellowhammer Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of First Street North. A ladder valued at $70, cooler valued at $20, two DeWalt drills valued at a combined $230, two extension cords valued at $25, a copper expansion tool valued at $130 and a knife valued at $15 were stolen.

-Lost property from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest. A Smith & Wesson firearm was reported.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

Aug. 7

-Information only from Fulton Springs Lane.

-Found property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Paperwork was recovered.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 80 block of Bare Tree Drive. Five gold necklaces valued at $500, a handheld TV valued at $50 and two pairs of jeans valued at $200 were stolen.

-Information only from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. A cell phone valued at $800 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1000 block of Autumn Circle, Maylene.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Berryhill Drive.

-Information only from the 1200 block of Mount Olive Road, Gardendale.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Caribbean Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-alcohol from the 900 block of Third Avenue Southwest. An undisclosed amount of marijuana was confiscated.

Aug. 8

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Grande View Circle.

-Harassment from the 7300 block of Alabama 119.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Fulton Springs Road.

Aug. 9

-Information only from the 100 block of Douglas Drive. An ATV Can-Am Renegade valued at $5,000 was recovered.

-Menacing, domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics and firearms were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 700 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 40 block of Buck Creek Plaza. A gate security arm valued at $1,000 was damaged.

-Harassment from 14th Avenue Southwest.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Brown Circle.

Aug. 10

-Identity theft from the 1500 block of West Navajo Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Windsor Court.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Parliament Parkway. A 2018 Hyundai Sonata sustained $500 in damages.

-Information only—death report from the 200 block of Meadowlark Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Avenue West. A Doug Jones political sign valued at $100 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 2007 Lexus IS250 sustained $150 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Windsor Court. A motorcycle license plate valued at $50 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Wagon Circle.

-Information only from the 1600 block of Caribbean Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 1600 block of Caribbean Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. A purse/handbag/wallet valued at $50, two credit/debit cards, a checkbook, portable electronic communications device valued at $800 and $200 in cash were stolen.

 

Calera

Aug. 3

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4400 block of U.S. 31.

-Harassment from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of White Stone Trace.

Aug. 4

-Possession of marijuana first degree from Shelby County 87 and Shelby County 22.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

-Distribution of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, burglary third degree, identity theft from the 8500 block of U.S. 31.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sunset Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Receiving stolen property second degree from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and 21st Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rossburg Drive.

Aug. 5

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 4400 block of Spring Creek Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 227-mile marker of I-65.

-Identity theft from the 12400 block of Park Central Drive, Dallas, Texas.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Incident from Smokey Road at Carrington.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Greenfern Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

Aug. 6

-Rape second degree-statutory rape from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Runaway from the 800 block of Waterford Cove Lane.

-Lost property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Identity theft, theft of property second degree from the 1000 block of Medinah Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Ashby Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Animal complaint from the 6000 block of Kensington Way.

Aug. 7

-Death investigation from the 1600 block of Shelby County 201.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Winners Circle.

-Robbery first degree from the 300 block of Waterstone Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, tampering with physical evidence from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ivy Trace.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree from the 3800 block of Smokey Road.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Timberline Trace.

-Agency assist from Smokey Road and Shelby County 107.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

Aug. 8

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-DUI-combined substance from Smokey Road at Savannah Club.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, open container from Smokey Road at Savannah Club.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Mayfair Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Property damage from the 230-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 67.

-DUI-alcohol from Spring Creek Road at Shelby County 84.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 229-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia from 17th Street.

-Probation violation from the 100 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

Aug. 9

-Animal abandonment/cruelty from the 1200 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 900 block of 23rd Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Public intoxication from the 229-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotics, drug paraphernalia from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Animal abandonment/cruelty from the 1900 block of 18th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 229-mile marker of I-65 North.

Aug. 10

-Reckless endangerment (three counts) from the 100 block of Poplar Loop.

-Discharging firearm unto occupied dwelling or vehicle, menacing-aggravated assault, property damage, reckless endangerment from the 300 block of Ivy Hill Circle.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from I-65 North.

 

Columbiana

July 1

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ferry Road.

July 2

-Trespass warning from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Nelson Walker Road.

July 5

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of North Timothy Drive.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications, violation of a protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossing.

-Burglary-residence, theft from yards from Horton Street.

July 6

-Burglary, theft of property first degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of Industrial Parkway.

-Property damage from Shelby County 47 South at the city cemetery.

-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossings.

July 7

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 24000 block of Alabama 25.

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 24000 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 24000 block of Alabama 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Magnolia Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Pinetree Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Pinetree Circle.

-Theft of property first degree, burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Briarwood Lane.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Pinetree Circle.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Seale Drive.

July 8

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Pitts Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Pitts Drive.

July 9

-Possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest, appearing in public under the influence from the 300 block of East College Street.

July 10

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Alabama 70.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Magnolia Circle.

July 11

-Harassment from the 100 block of Nelson Walker Road.

July 16

-Identity theft, forgery third degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

July 20

-Stray dog picked up and taken to humane society from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

July 26

-Simple assault from the 100 block of Pine Hill Circle.

July 27

-Domestic dispute from the 600 block of Joinertown Road.

-Theft of property first degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Theft of lost property from the 200 block of East College Street.

July 30

-Civil dispute, trespass warning from the 1200 block of Old Highway 25 West.

 

Helena

Aug. 3

-Conditional release violation from the 5000 block of Old Cahaba Avenue.

Aug. 4

-Theft of property fourth degree from Ace Place.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Hillsboro Parkway and Shelby County 52 West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Roy Drive.

Aug. 5

-Possession of marijuana first degree from Countryside Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from Trillium Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 4100 block of Plantation Place.

-Death investigation from an unnamed location in Helena.

Aug. 6

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from Vulcan Drive.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Shelby County 17.

-Property damage from Shelby County 58.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17.

Aug. 7

-Criminal mischief second degree, burglary third degree from Third Street.

Aug. 8

-Property damage from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 block of Lees Cove.

-Theft of property third degree from the 800 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of First Avenue East.

Aug. 9

-Criminal mischief third degree, trespass warning from Wyndham Parkway.

-Harassment from Secretariat Drive.

-DUI-any substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree from the 3200 block of Shelby County 52 West.

 

Montevallo

Aug. 8

-Property damage from Vine Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a drivers side rear panel and passenger rear panel valued at $500.

-Assault-simple assault from Buckingham Circle (residence/home).

Aug. 9

-Larceny/Theft-theft-from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from Salem Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Kenmore dryer, Kenmore washing machine and Kenmore refrigerator valued at $1,700.

-Domestic incident from Brand Street (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs from Alex Mill Road at Highway 119 (highway/street). Confiscated was narcotics valued at $10.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Highway 10 (residence/home).

Aug. 10

-Assault-harassment from Selma Road (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 10 at Highway 17 (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 37.9 grams, “dugout” with pipe and Smith and Wesson valued at $355.

 

Pelham

Aug. 4

-Safe Street Act from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (highway/road/alley). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $970.

Aug. 5

-Theft from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $26.

-Fraud from the 1900 Block of Chandalar Court (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $500.

-Drugs-Pros Def from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a pipe valued at $10.

Aug. 6

-Theft from the 300 Block of Huntley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a wheel, tire and lugnut valued at $360.

Aug. 7

-Theft-vehicle from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a motorcycle valued at $0.

