Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 16, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 20 through Aug. 4:

July 20

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Pea Ridge. A plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth and a syringe were confiscated.

July 24

-Harassment from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

July 26

-Animal bite from the 5400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo (Pea Ridge).

July 27

-Incident from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Missing person from an unnamed location.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Deerwood Lake Road, Harpersville.

-Fire investigation from the 0 block of Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A single-family residence was damaged.

July 28

-Miscellaneous information from the 17000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. An Adore face mask valued at $600 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Clothes valued at $1,000 were stolen.

July 29

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Violation of protection order from the 300 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Vincent.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.

-Direct harassment from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville at Dollar General.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 600 block of Meadow Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A metal mailbox valued at $75 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 7000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A debit card was recovered.

-Incident from Cahaba Podiatry, Inc., 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A USPS Priority box containing an unknown quantity of marijuana was recovered.

-DUI, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A package containing one Suboxone strip (1 gram) was confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Edgewater Lane, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Shelby County 403, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol valued at $700 was reported.

-Identity theft from the 1600 block of Bent River Circle, Vestavia Hills.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 80 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from Rock School Road, Wilsonville. Four bridge weight signs valued at $400 and four reflective bridge markers valued at $400 were stolen.

-Criminal trespass, criminal mischief from Lake View Trace, Montevallo. A Mighty Mule gate opener valued at $374 was damaged, and a 12-volt battery valued at $60 and a solar panel valued at $120 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A 2006 Honda Pilot was damaged.

-Leaving scene of accident, duty to give information from Alabama 145 at Old Magnolia Way, Wilsonville. A driver’s side mirror was damaged.

July 30

-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation-civil dispute from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene. A brick wall sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Theft of services from the 5500 block of U.S. 280 Suite 11 at The Humidor Room, Birmingham. Money totaling $66.68 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Weldon Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of Old Deer Creek Road, Sterrett. Morphine Sulfate (30 milliliters) and Larazopam (10 count, .5 milligrams) were damaged or destroyed.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. $2 in U.S. currency and two iPhone charging cables were stolen.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two front store windows were broken.

-Juvenile runaway from the 0 block of Walker Run, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 0 block of Brantleyville Drive, Maylene.

July 31

-Miscellaneous information-suicide attempt from Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm, magazine and 12 bullets were confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Ventana Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Strother Street, Wilton. $158.37 was stolen.

-Computer tampering from Four Wing Lake Circle, Alabaster.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. A 2014 Ford Escape interior sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Agency assist from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Missing person-juvenile from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55 Westover.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 7100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jacket valued at $70, navy blue Nike bag with miscellaneous clothing inside valued at $70 and Jordan shoes valued at $65 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2007 Suzuki Burgman 400 scooter valued at $2,500 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10700 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville. A Titan 1140 paint sprayer valued at $4,346 was stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Farmstead Road, Wilsonville. U.S. currency totaling $2,537.98 was stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1700 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

Aug. 1

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 0 block of Whitfield Drive, Birmingham. A 2002 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Cain Road, Chelsea.

-Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2020 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Forest Parks Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from an unnamed location. A case of 1,000 RDS, Federal 223 Remington ammunition valued at $660 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree, burglary third degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. At least $9,000 in U.S. currency, a hard drive containing surveillance footage from restaurant and bags of miscellaneous hand tools were stolen.

-Juvenile runaway from the 2000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment, resisting arrest from the 2000 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana. A front door to a trailer was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.

Aug. 2

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 70 and Waterford, Calera.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 223, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 7000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Lost property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Criminal littering from the 2000 block of Randolph Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 2000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 50 block of Fields Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana.

Aug. 3

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A glass pipe with burnt residue was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 12000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 6800 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Burglary, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Fall from the Shelby County Courthouse, 112 North Main Street, Columbiana.

Aug. 4

-Harassment from the 0-99 block of Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2017 Chrysler 300 sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Property damage from Shelby County 45 and Alabama 25, Sterrett.