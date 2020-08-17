expand
August 17, 2020

ThinkGard announces launch of new CyberGard services

By Staff Reports

Published 6:47 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ThinkGard LLC of Pelham announced recently that they’ve added a new service and product line to their business. Founded as a Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering only backup and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) in 2013, ThinkGard is now adding a Cyber Security Solution, CyberGard, to its offerings.

ThinkGard CEO Paul Franks and President Kevin Fuller. (Contributed)

“It’s only natural that we would progress in this direction,” said CEO Paul Franks. “We’ve only been focusing on backup and disaster recovery and business continuity for the past seven years and we’ve got that down pat. But we believe that backup and disaster recovery is only a reactive solution to the evolving problems with ransomware and data security. By offering cybersecurity on the front end, we can be proactive in helping our clients avoid becoming victims with services such as network visibility and endpoint protection. To ensure that we are as successful on the cybersecurity side, our engineers who are on the backup and disaster recovery side will never work on the security side and conversely, the standard will be the same for the security side. This keeps each team totally focused on their mission.”

Kevin Fuller, president and chief technology officer at ThinkGard, said, “We’ve wanted to offer cybersecurity services for quite a while however we had to make sure that our backup and disaster recovery clients were not impacted at all since they were promised from the beginning that their technician’s sole focus would be on their backups. We didn’t have the security expertise in house that we have now and we considered outsourcing however we didn’t feel like we had the flexibility and control to offer the most secure solution. We are confident now that we have everything in place for the security services side of the business to replicate the success we’ve had on the backup and disaster recovery side.”

