Jane Marie Hanner

Columbiana

Jane Marie Hanner, age 80, of Columbiana, passed away to her Heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The graveside service will be Thursday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeff Holsomback officiating. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Jane was born to Truman and Ella Mae Ray of Birmingham and was a graduate of Minor High School.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Hanner; son, Stephen “Stevie” Taylor; and grandson, Lance Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Chris Taylor (Lynne), Tammy Taylor, and Darryl Taylor (Valerie); grandchildren, Melissa Taylor, Amber Rotenberry, Nicole Taylor (T.J.), Tiffany White (Trey), James Flanagan (Connie), Emma Taylor, and Bethany Taylor; fur grandchild, Charla Jane Taylor; great grandchildren, Jacob, Brianna, Courtney, Parker, Will, MaKayla, Ellie, Cole, Ryland, Skylar, and John Harrison; sister, Barbara May; niece, Donne Hayes (Ben); and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Jane was talented in creating ceramics, loved fishing, animals, moving, playing cards, socializing with her neighbors in the senior community and cheering on the Auburn Tigers, War Eagle!

