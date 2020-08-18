expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2020

Jane Marie Hanner

By Staff Reports

Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Jane Marie Hanner
Columbiana

Jane Marie Hanner, age 80, of Columbiana, passed away to her Heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The graveside service will be Thursday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeff Holsomback officiating. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Jane was born to Truman and Ella Mae Ray of Birmingham and was a graduate of Minor High School.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Hanner; son, Stephen “Stevie” Taylor; and grandson, Lance Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Chris Taylor (Lynne), Tammy Taylor, and Darryl Taylor (Valerie); grandchildren, Melissa Taylor, Amber Rotenberry, Nicole Taylor (T.J.), Tiffany White (Trey), James Flanagan (Connie), Emma Taylor, and Bethany Taylor; fur grandchild, Charla Jane Taylor; great grandchildren, Jacob, Brianna, Courtney, Parker, Will, MaKayla, Ellie, Cole, Ryland, Skylar, and John Harrison; sister, Barbara May; niece, Donne Hayes (Ben); and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Jane was talented in creating ceramics, loved fishing, animals, moving, playing cards, socializing with her neighbors in the senior community and cheering on the Auburn Tigers, War Eagle!

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools reports 8 positive COVID-19 cases

News

Pelham Council approves change in retirement benefits

News

Pelham Council candidates to meet in online forum

280 Reporter

Four OMHS students test positive for COVID-19

Helena

Helena mayoral candidates face off in debate

Helena

Helena Elementary welcomes back students

Community Columnists

Luna shines in worlds of music, pageantry

280 Reporter

First hearing held for Shelby County Schools FY 2021 proposed budget

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Opening week

280 Main Story

WATCH: Vincent Mayoral Forum

280 Main Story

School year off to ‘seamless’ start at Forest Oaks Elementary

News

Human remains found in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Shelby County Schools release attendance guidelines for fall sports

280 Main Story

Welcome back football: A look at all Week 1 action with predictions

Alabaster Main Story

Game of the Week: A look at Saturday’s Thompson vs. Oxford matchup with prediction

Montevallo

Authorities investigating deaths of 2 children found in hot car

280 Reporter

City delivers annual donation checks to Chelsea schools

Calera

Calera Amnesty Days set for Sept. 9-10

Community Columnists

Colquitt ‘Coke’ Clark shares value of giving back

Montevallo

WATCH: 2020 Montevallo Mayoral Forum

News Main

WATCH: 2020 Wilsonville Mayoral Forum

Calera

CES remains upbeat on first day

Columbiana

Elvin Hill students start back to school

Business

Delta Blues Hot Tamales now open in Pelham