expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2020

Ricky Joiner

By Staff Reports

Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Ricky Joiner
Columbiana

Ricky Joiner, age 63, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He worked at A&P Equipment for 21 years.

The visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10-11 a.m. at South Shelby Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Roland Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Joiner is preceded in death by his son, Russell Joiner.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannine Joiner; daughters, April Fields (Wesley), Melissa Martin (Chris), and Jennifer Sanchez (Ruben); daughter in law, Dale Joiner; and grandchildren, Emma, Lexi, Austin, Alexus, McKenna, Lyla, and Lincoln.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools reports 8 positive COVID-19 cases

News

Pelham Council approves change in retirement benefits

News

Pelham Council candidates to meet in online forum

280 Reporter

Four OMHS students test positive for COVID-19

Helena

Helena mayoral candidates face off in debate

Helena

Helena Elementary welcomes back students

Community Columnists

Luna shines in worlds of music, pageantry

280 Reporter

First hearing held for Shelby County Schools FY 2021 proposed budget

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Opening week

280 Main Story

WATCH: Vincent Mayoral Forum

280 Main Story

School year off to ‘seamless’ start at Forest Oaks Elementary

News

Human remains found in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Shelby County Schools release attendance guidelines for fall sports

280 Main Story

Welcome back football: A look at all Week 1 action with predictions

Alabaster Main Story

Game of the Week: A look at Saturday’s Thompson vs. Oxford matchup with prediction

Montevallo

Authorities investigating deaths of 2 children found in hot car

280 Reporter

City delivers annual donation checks to Chelsea schools

Calera

Calera Amnesty Days set for Sept. 9-10

Community Columnists

Colquitt ‘Coke’ Clark shares value of giving back

Montevallo

WATCH: 2020 Montevallo Mayoral Forum

News Main

WATCH: 2020 Wilsonville Mayoral Forum

Calera

CES remains upbeat on first day

Columbiana

Elvin Hill students start back to school

Business

Delta Blues Hot Tamales now open in Pelham