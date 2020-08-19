expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

Three Shelby County cities have been named among the safest places to live in Alabama according to Safewise. (File)

Alabaster, Helena, Pelham among safest cities in Alabama

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:05 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

Three Shelby County cities are among the safest cities in Alabama according to Safewise, a national home security advocacy website.

Safewise publishes a list of the 20 safest cities throughout the state annually based on FBI crime statistics, which included the Shelby County cities of Alabaster, Helena and Pelham.

The list also features results of surveys that measures individuals experiences with crimes, as well as their attitudes and perceptions toward safety.

“Folks in Alabama are more worried about their safety on a daily basis than the rest of the nation. But if you live in one of the state’s safest cities, you might have less cause for concern,” the report explains. “Almost 60 percent of respondents to our 2020 State of Safety survey said they had very high or high concern for their safety every day—compared to just 46 percent that claimed the same level of concern nationwide.”

The list was created by using two metrics, violent and property crime per 1,000 people in each city. Across the state, aggravated assault accounted for about 79 percent of violent crimes and larceny theft was responsible for 81 percent of property crimes.

Helena ranked the highest of Shelby County cities at coming in at No. 5 on the list with a violent crime rate of 3.1 per 1,000 people and property crime rate of 6.8 per 1,000. Helena maintained its position on the list from the previous year.

Pelham, which was previously positioned at No. 12, moved up to No. 10 on the list with a violent crime rate of 1.5 per 1,000 and a property crime rate of 17 per 1,000.

The last of the three Shelby County cities included in the list is Alabaster which came in at No. 13. The crime rate in the city is 2.7 per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 17.3 per 1,000. Alabaster represented a larger jump up the list than the other two cities, previously being listed at No. 19.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Final salute: Chelsea fire chief honored in funeral service, procession

Helena

Helena Hollow’s ‘The Patch’ to open Oct. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster, Helena, Pelham among safest cities in Alabama

Helena

Mazey Grace Creations to offer Fall Kids Art Camp

News

Pelham Parks and Rec offering fun fall programs for students

Alabaster Main Story

KATS Delivery providing free meals to seniors

News

WATCH: Pelham Mayoral Forum

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools reports 8 positive COVID-19 cases

News

Pelham Council approves change in retirement benefits

News

Pelham Council candidates to meet in online forum

280 Reporter

Four OMHS students test positive for COVID-19

Helena

Helena mayoral candidates face off in debate

Helena

Helena Elementary welcomes back students

Community Columnists

Luna shines in worlds of music, pageantry

280 Reporter

First hearing held for Shelby County Schools FY 2021 proposed budget

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Opening week

280 Main Story

WATCH: Vincent Mayoral Forum

280 Main Story

School year off to ‘seamless’ start at Forest Oaks Elementary

News

Human remains found in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Briarwood, Shelby County Schools release attendance guidelines for fall sports

280 Main Story

Welcome back football: A look at all Week 1 action with predictions

Alabaster Main Story

Game of the Week: A look at Saturday’s Thompson vs. Oxford matchup with prediction

Montevallo

Authorities investigating deaths of 2 children found in hot car

280 Reporter

City delivers annual donation checks to Chelsea schools