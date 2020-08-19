expand
August 19, 2020

Third Annual Summer Shindig a hit

By Scott Mims

Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

HARPERSVILLE — Hundreds flocked to the farm on Saturday, Aug. 15 for the Third Annual Summer Shindig at Old Baker Farm in Harpersville.

Event Coordinator Leah Harry said the event has gotten bigger and better each year, and 2020 is no exception.

“I think we’ve probably had more (people) this year than last year,” Harry said. “I honestly think people are trying to get out of the house.”

One of the most popular new activities was a sunflower walking path, where attendees could pick their own sunflower. The path was originally intended to be a maze, Harry indicated, but the goal this year was to keep people as socially distanced as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the open air of the farm provided an opportunity for people to enjoy summer activities while at a safe distance.

“Next year that will be bigger and better,” Harry said of the sunflower path.

Other activities included food trucks, local vendors, train rides, hayrides and an opportunity to sample free freshly-sliced watermelon.

Old Baker Farm will remain open every day this week through Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harry said. Admission of $10 will include five sunflower stems.

For more information about Old Baker Farm, visit the Facebook page or call 205-672-7209.

