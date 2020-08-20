expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

Shelby Baptist Medical Center has received the America Heart Association’s “Get With the Guidelines” stroke care achievement award. (File)

Shelby Baptist Medical Center receives stroke care award

By Staff Reports

Published 10:24 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

ALABASTER — Shelby Baptist Medical Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Silver Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Shelby Baptist earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“Following our Primary Stroke Center accreditation last year, this latest achievement demonstrates our hospital’s continued dedication to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Shelby Baptist Medical Center CEO, Daniel Listi. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes. Our Stroke Program Medical Director, Dr. William Barr, and the Shelby Stroke Care Team led by Brittany Stegall, RN are to be commended for this achievement, which reaffirms to our patients they can depend on our hospital to provide the highest level of care.”

Shelby Baptist additionally received the association’s (select correct award: Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

“We are pleased to recognize Shelby Baptist Medical Center for its commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist Medical Center receives stroke care award

News

Pelham City Schools welcome students back to campus

280 Reporter

Commission OKs courthouse annex, FY 2021 transportation plan

News

WATCH: 2020 House District 49 GOP runoff

Alabaster Main Story

Meadow View Elementary kicks off 2020 school year

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church distributing food items to those who need them

280 Main Story

Third Annual Summer Shindig a hit

280 Main Story

Shelby County maintains highest census rate in Alabama

280 Reporter

Public meeting held for potential relocation of Chelsea Post Office

280 Main Story

Final salute: Chelsea fire chief honored in funeral service, procession

Helena

Helena Hollow’s ‘The Patch’ to open Oct. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster, Helena, Pelham among safest cities in Alabama

Helena

Mazey Grace Creations to offer Fall Kids Art Camp

News

Pelham Parks and Rec offering fun fall programs for students

Alabaster Main Story

KATS Delivery providing free meals to seniors

News

WATCH: Pelham Mayoral Forum

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools reports 8 positive COVID-19 cases

News

Pelham Council approves change in retirement benefits

News

Pelham Council candidates to meet in online forum

280 Reporter

Four OMHS students test positive for COVID-19

Helena

Helena mayoral candidates face off in debate

Helena

Helena Elementary welcomes back students

Community Columnists

Luna shines in worlds of music, pageantry

280 Reporter

First hearing held for Shelby County Schools FY 2021 proposed budget