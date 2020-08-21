Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 23, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 9-16:

Alabaster

Aug. 11

-Elizabeth Shannon Dillard, 38, of Mountain Brook, DUI-combined substance.

-Matthew Dennis Brasher, 26, of Chelsea, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).

Aug. 14

-Estevan Sisneros-Resandez, 35, of Jemison, public intoxication, assault second degree (three counts).

Aug. 15

-Aaron Jerome Nolan Eddings, 39, of Alabaster, violation of a family violence protection order.

Aug. 16

-Candelaria Gonzalez Luna, 33, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.

Calera

Aug. 10

-Tawana Lynn Anderson, 48, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 40, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 38, of Hoover, agency assist.

Aug. 11

-Dallas Wayne Harris, 19, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Tankeyia Nicole Kirksey, 25, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Aug. 12

-Jason Cecil George, 39, of Brewton, Alabama, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon.

-April Marie Owen, 39, of Brierfield, agency assist.

-Jerry Pennington, 61, of Maylene, DUI-controlled substance.

-Glen Alan Campbell Jr., 36, of Calera, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing government operations.

Aug. 13

-Brandon Sipes, 38, of Ashville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, tampering with physical evidence.

-Opal Shivawn Dyer, 41, of Calera, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Lorraine Smith, 57, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Jessica Barnwell, 32, of Odenville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, tampering with physical evidence.

-Otis Lewis Bivins, 53, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-William David Davis, 60, of Jemison, DUI-any substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Parish Nicole Norris, 36, of Jemison, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 14

-Michael Lynn Martin, 50, of Calera, failure to appear (six counts).

-Terrel Dewayne Blevins, 23, of Calera, attempting to elude, tampering with physical evidence.

-Thomas A. Everett, 40, of Bessemer, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Amanda Lynn Smith, 29, of Brierfield, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

Helena

Aug. 12

-Zachary Samuel Brown, 21, disorderly conduct.

Aug. 16

-Sakina Marie Harrison, 31, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Aug. 13

-Stevie Hawkins, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Aug. 15

-James Randolph Moore, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Cameron Leo Stacks, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Bradley Walker Hinds, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Aug. 16

-Erica Sophelia King, agency assist arrest.

Pelham

Aug. 9

-Stephanie Breedlove, 39, of Belleville, Ill., receiving stolen property 1st, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Eric McCary, 52, of Hoover, menacing.

Aug. 10

-Thomas Russell, 49, of Dora, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and alias warrant.

-Maricruz Mata, 46, of Alabaster, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Aug. 11

-Haitham Tawfik, 41, of Montevallo, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Amber Zimmerman, 27, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

Aug. 12

-Derrick Robinson, 40, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

Aug. 13

-Christopher Dial, 44, of Sterrett, disorderly conduct.

Aug. 14

-Wendell Demoss, 32, of Brent, alias warrants.

-Jonathan Young, 31, of Jemison, alias warrant.

Aug. 15

-Jamerius Underwood, 28, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Huri Hernandez Ramos, 28, of Hoover, DUI-influence of alcohol.