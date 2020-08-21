Athlete of the Week: Hunter Atkins

Athlete of the Week: Aug. 16, 2020

Name: Hunter Atkins

School: Helena Middle School



Grade: Eighth

What sports do you play? Basketball, football and track.

Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? I just listen to music.

What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? Science, because we do cool experiments.

Are you involved in other school activities or groups? No.

What are your hobbies? Sports.

What is your favorite sports team? The Dodgers and the Chiefs.

Who is your favorite athlete? Luka Doncic.

What do you want to be when you grow up? A professional athlete.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week is open to students of all ages who play any sport for public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.