expand
Ad Spot

August 21, 2020

James Harold Vick

By Staff Reports

Published 2:08 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

James Harold Vick
Columbiana

James Harold Vick, age 91, of Columbiana, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The visitation will be Monday, Aug. 24 from 1:30-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Roland Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Hubbard Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Vick is preceded in death by his parents, Horace Vick and Maurine Hartsfield Vick; wife, Jeanette Wallace Vick; grandson, James Bryan Black; and brothers, Sidney Vick and baby brother Vick.

He is survived by his two daughters, Debra Shelton (Jerry) and Brenda Vick; two granddaughters, Jennifer Maurine Smith (Casey) and Kristen LeShea Vick; great grandson, Max Loveless (Kristen) and soon to be great grandson: Baby “Bear” Smith.

Harold was a self-made man. He loved people. He is known for Vicks Septic Tanks and Vicks Auto Parts, which he owned. He was a life-long resident of the Lesters Chapel community in Shelby County. He loved his family, friends, and community. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Seven Day Adventist Church of Hoover.

If in this world only we have hope. We are most cursed of men. Don’t cry for me ole buddy. I’m in a better place. Hold ‘em in the road and keep it between the ditches.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Cemetery.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Montevallo Rotary Club awards 2020 scholarships

280 Main Story

Spain Park opens season with 5-set win against Helena

280 Main Story

Westminster students welcomed to Upper School in special event

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson starts season with sweep of defending 6A champ

280 Main Story

Spain Park rolls in opening-night win at Huntsville

Calera

Open houses to address Calera comprehensive plan

Alabaster Main Story

New Dunkin’ Alabaster store to open Aug. 25

280 Main Story

Lee appointed interim fire chief for Chelsea

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist Medical Center receives stroke care award

News

Pelham City Schools welcome students back to campus

280 Reporter

Commission OKs courthouse annex, FY 2021 transportation plan

News

WATCH: 2020 House District 49 GOP runoff

Alabaster Main Story

Meadow View Elementary kicks off 2020 school year

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church distributing food items to those who need them

280 Main Story

Third Annual Summer Shindig a hit

280 Main Story

Shelby County maintains highest census rate in Alabama

280 Reporter

Public meeting held for potential relocation of Chelsea Post Office

280 Main Story

Final salute: Chelsea fire chief honored in funeral service, procession

Helena

Helena Hollow’s ‘The Patch’ to open Oct. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster, Helena, Pelham among safest cities in Alabama

Helena

Mazey Grace Creations to offer Fall Kids Art Camp

News

Pelham Parks and Rec offering fun fall programs for students

Alabaster Main Story

KATS Delivery providing free meals to seniors

News

WATCH: Pelham Mayoral Forum