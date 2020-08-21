Marriages for the week of Aug. 23, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 10-14:

-Arron Nickell to Jodi Leann Morris.

-James Easterling to Kaylin Lachae Thomas.

-Muhannad Al Zakwani to Hannah Taylor Parker.

-Arneatra Keith to Omar Sherrill Pruitt.

-Dustin Shook to Jenny Rochele Hickey.

-Shernavian Billing to Kenneth Wayne Henley.

-Jeffrey Oswalt to Claudine Nichole Steinbach.

-Ikenna Keazor to Laquoyah Nate McDaniel.

-Petrina Dressler to Alex A. Jones.

-John Courington to Heather Nichole Bains.

-Jonathan Davis to Bridget Elise McCarthy.

-Daryl Masters to Sheila Deters Moore.

-Michell Pearce to Amelia Burbank Cordy.

-Joshua Barrier to Andrea Roselle Schroot.

-Caroline Davidson to Dylan James Scroggins.

-Charles Ferguson to Camilla Kaytlin McDonald.

-Gino Adamson to Stephanie Ann Caldwell.

-Cynthia Walker to Kol Tyler Grantham.

-Elliott Davis to Mary Cathleen Thomas.

-James Hall to Ashley Jones Davidson.

-Isabel Pickett to Austin Samuel Carter.

-Andrew Autry to Hayden Elizabeth Shumate.

-Jason Jenks to Christi Nicole Chastain.

-Zack Underwood to Krista Don Duck.

-David Dennis to Nigeria Lata Wright.

-Jessica Jimenez to Lee Austin Pennington.

-Richard Fox to Elizabeth Raquel Cleckler.

-Malcolm Newton to Shelby Ann Romanstine.