August 21, 2020

Montevallo Rotary Club awards 2020 scholarships

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:55 am Friday, August 21, 2020

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Rotary Club has named the recipients of its 2020 scholarships.

The club is awarding $1,000 scholarships to Selena Perez, Avery Lawley and Grant Cordes, who graduated from Montevallo High School and will be attending the University of Montevallo this fall.

Perez, 18, plans to major in accounting and join various organizations on campus.

“My goal is to hopefully get involved and to have the full college experience,” Perez said.

Perez heard about the Rotary Club during her sophomore year, she said, and encouraged other high school students to apply for scholarships like those from the Rotary Club to help with college expenses.

“I was honestly very excited,” Perez said of when she found out she was receiving one of the club’s 2020 scholarships. “It’s definitely going to help me.”

Lawley, 18, said she was surprised and honored to learn she was receiving one of the club’s scholarships.

Lawley plans to major in communications at UM and will continue to run the photography business she started when she was 14 years old.

“I have a goal list on my board, and the main one is to keep growing my business and pushing myself to the limit to be the best photographer I can be,” she said, adding, “Even though it is different this year, I’m super excited to start classes.”

Cordes, 18, plans to major in strength and conditioning at UM.

He also will continue playing baseball at the collegiate level.

“I’m on the baseball team,” Cordes said. “I’m just trying to get to where I get playing time.”

Cordes said he was excited about receiving a Rotary Club scholarship, and added, “Hard works pays off.”

Scholarship applicants were required to write a minimum 500-word essay explaining what the International Rotary’s Four-Way Test means in the community and the world today.

