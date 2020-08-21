expand
August 21, 2020

Jefferson State is offering welding courses this fall at its new Shelby-Hoover Campus welding lab. (Contributed)

New Shelby-Hoover Welding Lab accepting students for fall

By Staff Reports

Published 3:17 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

Skilled and highly-trained welders are in demand in Alabama and across the United States, and Jefferson State is offering welding courses this fall at its new Shelby-Hoover Campus welding lab.

The new welding lab is under construction and fall 2020 students will be the first to use the lab, as courses are designed with a combination of online learning and hands-on training in the lab to cover material while adhering to COVID-19 distancing guidelines.

Jefferson State already offers welding courses at its Jefferson and St. Clair-Pell City campuses.

For information about registration for courses at any of the three campuses, visit JeffersonState.edu/registration-information. The site includes instructions and links for online registration, as well as other resources in the areas of general admissions and enrollment, academic advising, paying tuition and fees, and more.

The fall term lasts from Aug. 21 through Dec. 18.

Jefferson State’s Welding Technology Certificate & AAS Degree program option allows students to earn industry-recognized welding certificates issued through the National Construction Center for Education & Research (NCCER) welding curriculum.

NCCER’s curriculum correlates to the American Welding Society (AWS) SENSE (Schools Excelling through national Skills Education) standards and guidelines for Entry Level Welders. Certificates and a two-year AAS degree are available. Upon completion of the program, students can obtain AWS welding certification.

For more information about Jefferson State’s Welding Program, visit JeffersonState.edu/programs/welding-technology.

Course objectives include:

  • Learn welding symbols, reading welding detail drawings,
  • Learn the physical characteristics and mechanical properties of metals,
  • Learn the process of preheating of metals, post heating of metals, and so much more.

Welding is a high-tech industry that can take you places all over the world. From ladders to aircraft carriers, from NASCAR to national defense, and from the laboratory to sales and repair, the varied welding industry impacts virtually every industry-technology is creating more uses for welding in the workplace.

Various welding credentials from the National Center for construction Education & Research (NCCER) will be awarded upon successful completion of the various welding classes shown here. NCCER curriculum correlates to the American Welding Society (AWS) SENSE (Schools Excelling through national Skills Education) Standards and Guidelines for Entry Welders.

280 Reporter

