expand
Ad Spot

August 21, 2020

Student of the Week: Roshni Datta

By Staff Reports

Published 1:08 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

Student of the Week: Aug. 16, 2020

Name: Roshni Datta
School: Oak Mountain High School
Grade: 12th
What’s your favorite subject in school? Chemistry.
What school groups are you involved in? Beta Club, Math Team and Minority Club.
What community groups are you involved in? Girl Scouts and the Notinee Indian Dance Troupe.
Who is your favorite teacher? Ms. Bittinger.
What are your hobbies? Piano, dance and reading.
If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? Mental Health America.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Most likely a doctor.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

 

 

 

 

Sponsored by Compact 2020.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Montevallo Rotary Club awards 2020 scholarships

280 Main Story

Spain Park opens season with 5-set win against Helena

280 Main Story

Westminster students welcomed to Upper School in special event

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson starts season with sweep of defending 6A champ

280 Main Story

Spain Park rolls in opening-night win at Huntsville

Calera

Open houses to address Calera comprehensive plan

Alabaster Main Story

New Dunkin’ Alabaster store to open Aug. 25

280 Main Story

Lee appointed interim fire chief for Chelsea

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist Medical Center receives stroke care award

News

Pelham City Schools welcome students back to campus

280 Reporter

Commission OKs courthouse annex, FY 2021 transportation plan

News

WATCH: 2020 House District 49 GOP runoff

Alabaster Main Story

Meadow View Elementary kicks off 2020 school year

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church distributing food items to those who need them

280 Main Story

Third Annual Summer Shindig a hit

280 Main Story

Shelby County maintains highest census rate in Alabama

280 Reporter

Public meeting held for potential relocation of Chelsea Post Office

280 Main Story

Final salute: Chelsea fire chief honored in funeral service, procession

Helena

Helena Hollow’s ‘The Patch’ to open Oct. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster, Helena, Pelham among safest cities in Alabama

Helena

Mazey Grace Creations to offer Fall Kids Art Camp

News

Pelham Parks and Rec offering fun fall programs for students

Alabaster Main Story

KATS Delivery providing free meals to seniors

News

WATCH: Pelham Mayoral Forum