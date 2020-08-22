Evangel sinks Meadowview 40-6, in rain-shortened ppener

By CHRIS MEGGINSON | Special to the Reporter

SELMA – With the lingering pandemic and threat of rain, Evangel Christian School was unsure how much football it would get to play Friday night. The storm held off for two quarters, enough time for the Evangel Lightning to strike a 40-6 win at Meadowview Christian School before the game was called at halftime.

“It was emotional for me. All that we’ve been through with the COVID stuff. I was so thankful that God allowed us to play. If we don’t play another game, I’m glad we got to play one. It was good to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” said Tim Smith, entering his fourth year as ECS head coach. “I was really proud of them tonight. It was a good night for us. It was a good win … We just hope we get to keep playing each week.”

Meadowview returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Jett Lodge sacked the MCS quarterback on the two-point try to keep it a 6-0 game. Lodge then went to work on offense, catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from Eli Whitfield to even the score. Placekicker Lucas Mast made his first extra point of the night to give Evangel the lead, 7-6.

Whitfield and Lodge connected two more times in the first quarter on touchdown passes of 49 and 67 yards. Daniel Viles also had a 2-yard touchdown catch from Whitfield to give Evangel a 28-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Whitfield, who threw for 186 yards on 6-of-7 passing and four TDs, added a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Tyler Wilson had a 9-yard touchdown carry.

Mast finished the night 4-of-6 on point after TD kicks.

Defensively, Kyle Jones and Dylan Weathers led Evangel with five tackles apiece. Chris Le had four.

With more than half of last year’s starters graduating, Smith said he was pleased to see two freshmen and three sophomores step into starting roles in the opener.

Evangel is scheduled to return to action Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. to host East Central Homeschool for its only home game until October. Evangel is asking everyone to wear a mask and to honor the school’s COVID policies at next week’s game.