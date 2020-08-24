expand
August 24, 2020

Cowart Drugs to celebrate 100th anniversary

By Staff Reports

Published 6:19 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — Cowart Drugs in the historic downtown district of Calera will commemorate 100 years of service on Saturday, Sept. 12 with a Centennial Celebration on Main Street from 2-5 p.m., Calera Main Street announced this week.

Cowart Drugs will observe a Centennial Celebration in downtown Calera on Sept. 12. (Contributed / Calera Main Street)

Cowart Drugs has been a beloved staple of Calera for a century, serving customers with a personal, small-town friendliness that is hard to find anywhere else. Located in its original building (a former Masonic lodge dating to the late 1800s) on U.S. 31 in the heart of Calera Main Street, Cowart Drugs is looking forward to sharing this exceptional milestone with the community.

“We want to show our appreciation to the people of Calera for their support,” owner Kacie White said. “We are excited about the activities we have planned and hope everyone will join us for this family-friendly day!”

The planned festivities will include axe-throwing demonstrations, classic cars on display, food, games and fun for children and much more.

“We have seen generations of customers come through our doors,” said White. “I hear stories all of the time from people reminiscing about visiting Cowart’s as children with their families, or after school for an old-fashioned soda or ice cream.”

Cowart Drugs is located at 8320 U.S. 31 in Calera. For more information about this event, visit either the Cowart Drugs or Calera Main Street Facebook pages, or call 205-668-1723.

Calera Main Street is a revitalization program with a focus on economic development and historic preservation.

