August 24, 2020

Grice inspires positive change

By Staff Reports

Published 12:59 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

From collecting money throughout the year to purchasing Christmas gifts for children in need in the community, food pantry, clothes closet for the homeless to its work release ministry which provides one-on-one contact with individuals as well as several meals during the month, 79-year-old Agnes Grice is doing her part to help individuals throughout her community.

As a member of Columbiana United Methodist Church for over two decades, she stays connected to the area and is grateful for the opportunity to bring change when and wherever she can.
“I help with the senior group’s luncheon each month by setting up for the luncheon and the clean up afterwards,” said Agnes.
She and her husband, Peter, partner with members Linda and Evan Major. The foursome has worked well together for many years and look forward to the monthly gathering. Agnes has volunteered in the Sunday School department. For the past three years she has been a teacher assistant in the 5- through 6-year-old class. Class size varies from three to as many as 10 children.
Agnes volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 12 years. Grice said she enjoyed the opportunity to get to meet people and made acquaintance with the meal recipients.
“It made us feel like we were helping, even if in a small way,” they said.
Meals on Wheels (MOW) is a nationwide network of community-based, non-profit programs dedicated to providing seniors in their communities with the support that enables them to remain living in their own homes, where they want to be. This support is typically a nutritious meal, and friendly visit and quick safety check. People over the age of 85 represent the fastest growing segment of the American population. The reality is that 9 million seniors struggle with hunger, 15 million live in isolation, and 18 million live in or near poverty (source: Mealsonwheelsamerica.org).
Grice has been married to her spouse, a retired clergy, Peter, for 60 years. The couple first met at Liberty Hill Methodist Church where she attended and Peter was the pastor. Agnes recalls making many friends throughout the 43-year period as a pastor’s wife.
“Our three children are our greatest achievement,” she added.
A daughter, Angela, followed her father’s ministerial footsteps. She is the assistant pastor of Bluff Park United Methodist Church. The happy couple bask in the delight of having nine grandchildren. RSVP is grateful to this Dynamic Duo for their decades of service to their community.
Agnes retired from a 23-year career in school administration.

