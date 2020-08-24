Remy Fund awards $55k to animal organizations

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM — Since 2011, the Remy Fund for Pets and Animal Services has provided $400,000 in grants to companion animal (dogs, cats and horses) nonprofits serving Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Blount and Walker counties. This year, the fund celebrates its 10th anniversary by awarding $55,000 in grants to 10 organizations.

The Remy Fund was established by Birmingham area philanthropist, Ken Jackson, and has been supported throughout the years by numerous donors. This year, VP Funds, a supporter of nonprofits that encourage “kindness, consideration, and common sense”, donated $100,000 to increase the endowment of the Remy Fund.

“Especially in this challenging time, our Remy Fund grants provide much needed support to dedicated nonprofits, that are making a significant positive impact on the lives of animals, and the humans they touch, in our community.” said Jackson.

Organizations receiving funds this year:

Shelby Humane Society, $10,000, to support the Shelby Spay Neuter Program for dogs and cats in Shelby County

Alabama Spay Neuter, $10,000, to support spay and neuter surgeries for dogs and cats through the Remy SNIP program

Walker County Humane Society, $10,000, to provide low or no-cost spay and neuter services for dogs and cats in Walker County

Bama Bully Rescue, $5000, to provide care for pit bulls and other “bully” breeds that have been abandoned, abused or neglected

Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue, $5000, to support this free-roaming cat sanctuary and adoption center with food, litter, and spay and neuter surgeries for cats and kittens in care

MomaKat Rescue, $5,000, to provide care and adoption support for rescued kittens, including medical care, spay and neuter surgeries and socialization

Special Equestrians, $4,000, to provide care for horses in their animal-assisted equine therapy program

Adopt A Golden Birmingham, $2,500, to support spay and neuter surgeries, routine and specialist veterinary services, and boarding for dogs with special medical needs

Episcopal Place, $2,500, to support residents of Episcopal Place in meeting the needs of their companion animals, including on-site grooming, annual vaccinations and checkups, and a pet food pantry

The Red Mountain Park Fund, $1,000, to provide updated, location and informational signage for Remy’s Dog Park

The Remy Fund Grant Committee conducts in-depth site visits with all grant finalists. This year’s site visits were conducted in person, and virtually. The Remy Fund Grant Committee members include: Committee Chair, Debra Linton, Cathy Adams, Maggie McDonald, Brenda Bell Guercio, Sandy Logan, Dr. James “Murphy” Lynch, Beverly Virciglio, Cameron Vowell and Laura Wainwright (Mr. Jackson serves as an Ex Officio member).

In 2010, Ken Jackson established the Remy Fund, a Field of Interest Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, honoring his late dog, Remy. Jackson has provided over $750,000 to the fund, and is also the donor of Remy’s Dog Park at Red Mountain Park.

If you share Ken’s “animal passion”, you can be part of the Remy Fund by making a gift on-line at www.cfbham.org/remy-fund/ or by check. The grant cycle for 2021 grants from the Remy Fund for Pets & Animal Services will open for applications March 15, 2021. For more information about grants contact Kim Rogers at 205.327.3804 or krogers@cfbham.org.