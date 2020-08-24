expand
August 24, 2020

The Vincent Yellow Jackets have had to cancel the next two games of their 2020 schedule after already canceling the season opener due to COVID-19. (File)

Vincent cancels next two football games due to COVID-19

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:04 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

VINCENT – After canceling their season-opening trip to Winterboro due to COVID-19, the Vincent Yellow Jackets have now suspended the 2020 football season another two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

That means the Jackets will now forfeit their first two home games of the 2020 season against Billingsley, scheduled for this Friday, and Ranburne, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4.

“It has come to our attention within the last 48 hours that two of our varsity players have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, we have other players that are awaiting their own test results,” Principal Lauren Yancey said in a letter sent to her school community on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20, just hours before the season opener. “Although all of these players have been isolated and have not been in contact with the team in that timeframe, we have made the decision in conjunction out of an abundance of caution.”

By not playing the game against Ranburne, the Yellow Jackets will not only miss the first three regular season games of the season, but will also miss their first region game of the season.

Yancey said that she regrets that the players and cheerleaders will not have the opportunity to play and cheer. However, in light of the latest information, she feels that the decision is in the best interest of the students, staff, and community.

“We thank you for your support, understanding, and encouragement during this difficult time,” Yancey said. “Let’s remember that no matter the circumstances, we are all still Yellow Jackets, and that is something to be proud of.

For now, head coach Lucas Weatherford is hopeful the team will be able to begin its season on Friday, Sept. 11 in a region road matchup against Horseshoe Bend.

