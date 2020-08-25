Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — Kay Snowden Turner was the top vote getter in Calera’s City Council election Tuesday, Aug. 25, with 193 votes cast, accounting for 20 percent of the vote.

The remaining winners were, in order of votes received, Philip Busby (191), Ernest Montgomery (117), Calvin “Jack” Morgan (87), Kenneth Cost (78) and Alan Watts (74).

Turner, Busby, Montgomery and Watts all were incumbents, while Morgan and Cost are newcomers to the Council.

“I’m very appreciative for what the citizens of Calera have done. I’m so happy they chose me to serve a second term. I appreciate the confidence they have in me,” said Kay Snowden Turner on Tuesday night. “I will continue to work hard for the citizens. My number one goal was to continue to keep them informed in every way possible, and continue efforts to revitalize our Main Street historic district and support our Main Street organization.”

Turner’s brother, Markus Snowden, added a few words on her behalf:

“She is going to work just as hard in her second term to help push forward the goals that she published on her Facebook page to maximize the utilization of exits at Calera, to push for Tier 1 retirement status for city employees, among other things,” he said.

Philip Busby, who received a nearly equal number of votes, said he was humbled to be chosen to serve again.

“It’s a very humbling experience, but I am very excited that the people of Calera have chosen to re-elect me, and I will continue to serve with honor and diligence as I have in the past two terms,” Busby said. “I’m very thankful to the voters that came out today.”

Those remaining on the ballot were Hilton Shirey with 73 votes, Chris Bunn with 71 votes, Keith Phillips with 54 votes and David Hobson with 24 votes. Bunn was an incumbent.

Calera Mayor Jon Graham will remain mayor as he was uncontested in the election.