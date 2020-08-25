expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Two out of six Calera councilmembers were newly elected Tuesday night, Aug. 25, while Mayor Jon Graham was uncontested. (File)

Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

By Scott Mims

Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

CALERA — Kay Snowden Turner was the top vote getter in Calera’s City Council election Tuesday, Aug. 25, with 193 votes cast, accounting for 20 percent of the vote.

The remaining winners were, in order of votes received, Philip Busby (191), Ernest Montgomery (117), Calvin “Jack” Morgan (87), Kenneth Cost (78) and Alan Watts (74).

Turner, Busby, Montgomery and Watts all were incumbents, while Morgan and Cost are newcomers to the Council.

“I’m very appreciative for what the citizens of Calera have done. I’m so happy they chose me to serve a second term. I appreciate the confidence they have in me,” said Kay Snowden Turner on Tuesday night. “I will continue to work hard for the citizens. My number one goal was to continue to keep them informed in every way possible, and continue efforts to revitalize our Main Street historic district and support our Main Street organization.”

Turner’s brother, Markus Snowden, added a few words on her behalf:

“She is going to work just as hard in her second term to help push forward the goals that she published on her Facebook page to maximize the utilization of exits at Calera, to push for Tier 1 retirement status for city employees, among other things,” he said.

Philip Busby, who received a nearly equal number of votes, said he was humbled to be chosen to serve again.

“It’s a very humbling experience, but I am very excited that the people of Calera have chosen to re-elect me, and I will continue to serve with honor and diligence as I have in the past two terms,” Busby said. “I’m very thankful to the voters that came out today.”

Those remaining on the ballot were Hilton Shirey with 73 votes, Chris Bunn with 71 votes, Keith Phillips with 54 votes and David Hobson with 24 votes. Bunn was an incumbent.

Calera Mayor Jon Graham will remain mayor as he was uncontested in the election.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

Columbiana

Runoff set between Mitchell and Whiting for mayor of Columbiana

Montevallo

Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

Helena

Helena election results: Brian Puckett voted new mayor of Helena

News

Morris elected new Wilsonville mayor

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster election results: Scott Brakefield elected next mayor

News

Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

280 Main Story

Live Shelby County municipal election results

280 Reporter

Planning Commission tables rezoning request for proposed cottage rental home development

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster breaks ground on new police station

280 Main Story

A look at Week 2 matchups across Shelby County

Montevallo

Former MHS band director arrested on felony sex abuse charges

280 Main Story

Churches, other faith-based groups needed to help older Alabamians

280 Reporter

Remy Fund awards $55k to animal organizations

Calera

Cowart Drugs to celebrate 100th anniversary

280 Main Story

Vincent cancels next two football games due to COVID-19

Columbiana

Columbiana Run Club bringing people together

Community Columnists

Grice inspires positive change

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson wins opener in battle of defending champs

News

WATCH: Columbiana Mayoral Forum

Columbiana

Southern Prep slips by Cornerstone in season opener

Alabaster Reporter

Evangel sinks Meadowview 40-6, in rain-shortened opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood makes goal-line stand to beat Fort Payne in opener

Helena

Helena runs through Dallas County to open season with impressive win