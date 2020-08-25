expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:33 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

CHELSEA – Chelsea City Council Place 3 incumbent Chris Grace was elected to a full term in the position in the city’s only contested race on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Chris Grace will continue to serve on the Chelsea City Council after winning the Place 3 race. (File)

Grace earned 367 votes (about 66 percent) to defeat challenger Chris Thomas, who earned 190 votes (about 34 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Grace will continue to serve with incumbent Mayor Tony Picklesimer and City Council members Cody Sumners (Place 1), Scott Weygand (Place 2), Tiffany Bittner (Place 4) and Casey Morris (Place 5), whose seats were uncontested.

Grace has served on the City Council since being appointed to complete David Ingram’s term in March 2019.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race

Calera

Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

Columbiana

Runoff set between Mitchell and Whiting for mayor of Columbiana

Montevallo

Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

Helena

Helena election results: Brian Puckett voted new mayor of Helena

News

Morris elected new Wilsonville mayor

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster election results: Scott Brakefield elected next mayor

News

Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

280 Main Story

Live Shelby County municipal election results

280 Reporter

Planning Commission tables rezoning request for proposed cottage rental home development

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster breaks ground on new police station

280 Main Story

A look at Week 2 matchups across Shelby County

Montevallo

Former MHS band director arrested on felony sex abuse charges

280 Main Story

Churches, other faith-based groups needed to help older Alabamians

280 Reporter

Remy Fund awards $55k to animal organizations

Calera

Cowart Drugs to celebrate 100th anniversary

280 Main Story

Vincent cancels next two football games due to COVID-19

Columbiana

Columbiana Run Club bringing people together

Community Columnists

Grice inspires positive change

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson wins opener in battle of defending champs

News

WATCH: Columbiana Mayoral Forum

Columbiana

Southern Prep slips by Cornerstone in season opener

Alabaster Reporter

Evangel sinks Meadowview 40-6, in rain-shortened opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood makes goal-line stand to beat Fort Payne in opener