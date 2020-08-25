Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race

CHELSEA – Chelsea City Council Place 3 incumbent Chris Grace was elected to a full term in the position in the city’s only contested race on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Grace earned 367 votes (about 66 percent) to defeat challenger Chris Thomas, who earned 190 votes (about 34 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Grace will continue to serve with incumbent Mayor Tony Picklesimer and City Council members Cody Sumners (Place 1), Scott Weygand (Place 2), Tiffany Bittner (Place 4) and Casey Morris (Place 5), whose seats were uncontested.

Grace has served on the City Council since being appointed to complete David Ingram’s term in March 2019.