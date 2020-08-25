Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

MONTEVALLO – The city’s voters elected a new mayor and City Council members in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.

In the mayoral race, Rusty Nix, who has been serving as the District 1 council member, received 678 votes (about 52 percent) to defeat Joyce Jones, who received 629 votes (about 48 percent), according to uncertified election results.

Each of the City Council’s district seats also will feature new faces the next four years.

In the District 1 race, David King received 243 votes (about 67 percent) to defeat Tonia Mayton, who received 118 votes (about 33 percent).

In the District 2 race, Lelia Mitchell received 98 votes (about 58 percent) to defeat Linda McCray, who received 72 votes (about 42 percent).

In the District 3 race, Kenneth Dukes received 79 votes (about 55 percent) to defeat Brian K. Bolton, who received 64 votes (about 45 percent).

In the District 4 race, Sonya Swords received 135 votes (about 57 percent) to defeat incumbent Jason Peterson, who received 99 votes (about 43 percent).

In the District 5 race, Martha Eisenberg received 213 votes (about 57 percent) to defeat incumbent Arthur Herbert, who received 161 votes (about 43 percent).