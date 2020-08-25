expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Newly elected Montevallo City Council members, from left, Sonya Swords (District 4), David King (District 1), Russell "Rusty" Nix (mayor) and Martha Eisenberg (District 5). (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:05 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

MONTEVALLO – The city’s voters elected a new mayor and City Council members in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.

In the mayoral race, Rusty Nix, who has been serving as the District 1 council member, received 678 votes (about 52 percent) to defeat Joyce Jones, who received 629 votes (about 48 percent), according to uncertified election results.

Each of the City Council’s district seats also will feature new faces the next four years.

In the District 1 race, David King received 243 votes (about 67 percent) to defeat Tonia Mayton, who received 118 votes (about 33 percent).

In the District 2 race, Lelia Mitchell received 98 votes (about 58 percent) to defeat Linda McCray, who received 72 votes (about 42 percent).

In the District 3 race, Kenneth Dukes received 79 votes (about 55 percent) to defeat Brian K. Bolton, who received 64 votes (about 45 percent).

In the District 4 race, Sonya Swords received 135 votes (about 57 percent) to defeat incumbent Jason Peterson, who received 99 votes (about 43 percent).

In the District 5 race, Martha Eisenberg received 213 votes (about 57 percent) to defeat incumbent Arthur Herbert, who received 161 votes (about 43 percent).

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race

Calera

Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

Columbiana

Runoff set between Mitchell and Whiting for mayor of Columbiana

Montevallo

Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

Helena

Helena election results: Brian Puckett voted new mayor of Helena

News

Morris elected new Wilsonville mayor

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster election results: Scott Brakefield elected next mayor

News

Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

280 Main Story

Live Shelby County municipal election results

280 Reporter

Planning Commission tables rezoning request for proposed cottage rental home development

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster breaks ground on new police station

280 Main Story

A look at Week 2 matchups across Shelby County

Montevallo

Former MHS band director arrested on felony sex abuse charges

280 Main Story

Churches, other faith-based groups needed to help older Alabamians

280 Reporter

Remy Fund awards $55k to animal organizations

Calera

Cowart Drugs to celebrate 100th anniversary

280 Main Story

Vincent cancels next two football games due to COVID-19

Columbiana

Columbiana Run Club bringing people together

Community Columnists

Grice inspires positive change

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson wins opener in battle of defending champs

News

WATCH: Columbiana Mayoral Forum

Columbiana

Southern Prep slips by Cornerstone in season opener

Alabaster Reporter

Evangel sinks Meadowview 40-6, in rain-shortened opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood makes goal-line stand to beat Fort Payne in opener