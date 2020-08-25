expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Pelham Mayor Gary Waters was re-elected to serve a third term in the position. (File)

Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:13 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

PELHAM – Incumbent Pelham Mayor Gary Waters will serve a third term in the position after defeating challenger Eldon “Don” Green in the city’s Aug. 25 elections.

Waters received 744 votes (about 65 percent) to Green’s 435 votes (about 35 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Waters said he decided to seek another term as mayor to continue building the city manager-council governing structure Pelham implemented several years ago.

“The last three years, we’ve had a city manager, which has changed how the mayor has done his job in Pelham,” Waters said. “I think our city manager needs more time to fully develop the city manager-council form of government. We’ve been more effective in the last three years than we’ve been in the previous five.”

Waters served in the Pelham Fire Department for 32 years prior to becoming an elected official in 2012.

“I’ve lived in Pelham 45 years, and I love this town,” he said. “It’s been good to me. There’s some unfinished business we have, and I didn’t want to walk away from it at this point.”

In Pelham’s other City Council races, two incumbents were re-elected, a newcomer was elected and runoffs are set for two seats.

For Council Place 1, a runoff will be held between Scott Christian, who received 439 votes (about 38 percent), and David Coram, who received 426 votes (about 36 percent). Paul Howell earned 292 votes (about 26 percent).

For Council Place 2, Larry Palmer defeated incumbent Ron Scott. Palmer received 701 votes (58 percent) to Scott’s 462 votes (42 percent).

For Council Place 3, a runoff will be held between incumbent Beth McMillan, who received 518 votes (about 45 percent), and Rick Wash, who received 385 votes (about 33 percent). Chad Leverett earned 246 votes (about 21 percent).

For Council Place 4, incumbent Maurice Mercer defeated Becky Beall. Mercer received 717 votes (about 61 percent), while Beall received 447 votes (about 39 percent).

For Council Place 5, incumbent Mildred Lanier defeated Danny Barry. Lanier received 725 votes (63 percent) to Barry’s 431 votes (about 37 percent).

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

Columbiana

Runoff set between Mitchell and Whiting for mayor of Columbiana

Montevallo

Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

Helena

Helena election results: Brian Puckett voted new mayor of Helena

News

Morris elected new Wilsonville mayor

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster election results: Scott Brakefield elected next mayor

News

Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

280 Main Story

Live Shelby County municipal election results

280 Reporter

Planning Commission tables rezoning request for proposed cottage rental home development

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster breaks ground on new police station

280 Main Story

A look at Week 2 matchups across Shelby County

Montevallo

Former MHS band director arrested on felony sex abuse charges

280 Main Story

Churches, other faith-based groups needed to help older Alabamians

280 Reporter

Remy Fund awards $55k to animal organizations

Calera

Cowart Drugs to celebrate 100th anniversary

280 Main Story

Vincent cancels next two football games due to COVID-19

Columbiana

Columbiana Run Club bringing people together

Community Columnists

Grice inspires positive change

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson wins opener in battle of defending champs

News

WATCH: Columbiana Mayoral Forum

Columbiana

Southern Prep slips by Cornerstone in season opener

Alabaster Reporter

Evangel sinks Meadowview 40-6, in rain-shortened opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood makes goal-line stand to beat Fort Payne in opener

Helena

Helena runs through Dallas County to open season with impressive win