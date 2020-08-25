Willie Kate Hand

Columbiana

Willie Kate Hand, age 100, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 24.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Bolton Funeral Home with Chaplin John Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.

Mrs. Hand is preceded in death by her parents, William and Kate Keller Morgan; sisters, Baby Kate Morgan and Lucille Lindsey; and brothers, Charlie Morgan and Frank Morgan.

She is survived by her children, June Bullard (Wayne), Robert Hand (Leigh), and Mike Hand (Susan); nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Manna Ministries, PO Box 1789, Alabaster, AL 35007 or SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice, 122 7th Avenue NE, Suite D, Alabaster, AL 35007.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.