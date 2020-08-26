expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

A Fall Carnival is taking the place of the traditional Shelby County Fair this year, in the same location at the Shelby County Exhibition Center in Columbiana from Aug. 25-29. (File)

Fall Carnival taking place in lieu of fair

By Scott Mims

Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

COLUMBIANA — The Shelby County Fair is not being held in its traditional form this year due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. In its place, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is holding a Fall Carnival from Aug. 25-29.

“We are sad to announce that the traditional Shelby County Fair will not be held this year due to COVID-19,” read a post on the Shelby County Fair’s official Facebook page. “We will be sponsoring a Fall Carnival with our new midway company, James Gang Amusements.”

The Fall Carnival is taking place from Aug. 25-29 at 6 p.m. nightly, at the same location as the fair, the Shelby County Exhibition Center in Columbiana. The center is located at 86 Argo Road, just off West College Street (Alabama 70).

Standard admission and parking are free.

Armbands are $15 per person from Tuesday through Thursday, and $20 on Friday and Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Fall Carnival taking place in lieu of fair

280 Main Story

Thompson remains No. 1, others gain recognition in new rankings

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Week 2

280 Main Story

Frank Brocato reelected mayor of Hoover

280 Main Story

Vincent election results: Latimer voted next mayor

280 Main Story

Gill, Johnson keep Harpersville Council seats

280 Reporter

Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race

Calera

Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

Columbiana

Runoff set between Mitchell and Whiting for mayor of Columbiana

Montevallo

Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

Helena

Helena election results: Brian Puckett voted new mayor of Helena

News

Morris elected new Wilsonville mayor

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster election results: Scott Brakefield elected next mayor

News

Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

280 Main Story

Live Shelby County municipal election results

280 Reporter

Planning Commission tables rezoning request for proposed cottage rental home development

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster breaks ground on new police station

280 Main Story

A look at Week 2 matchups across Shelby County

Montevallo

Former MHS band director arrested on felony sex abuse charges

280 Main Story

Churches, other faith-based groups needed to help older Alabamians

280 Reporter

Remy Fund awards $55k to animal organizations

Calera

Cowart Drugs to celebrate 100th anniversary

280 Main Story

Vincent cancels next two football games due to COVID-19

Columbiana

Columbiana Run Club bringing people together