expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Aug. 26, that a skull found in Shelby has been identified. (File)

Human remains identified in Shelby County case

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY – On Saturday, Aug. 15, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about possible human remains. Once on the scene, investigators found what appeared to be an adult-sized human skull with no other remains, leading to an investigation.

A little more than a week later, following tests by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the remain has been identified as Steve Jerome Vick of Columbiana.

Vick was last seen by his family in November of 2017, and was then reported missing on Jan. 2, 2018.

This is an ongoing death investigation and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the circumstances leading to Vick’s disappearance or death to come forward.

If you do have information, you can contact Investigator Dormuth at 670-6027 or Investigator Williams at 670-6283. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 669-4181 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by phone at 254-7777 or on their website at Crimestoppersmetroal.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Dunkin’ sees busy grand opening in Alabaster

Columbiana

Human remains identified in Shelby County case

Montevallo

UM return to campus ‘going smoothly’

Columbiana

Fall Carnival taking place in lieu of fair

280 Main Story

Thompson remains No. 1, others gain recognition in new rankings

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Week 2

280 Main Story

Frank Brocato reelected mayor of Hoover

280 Main Story

Vincent election results: Latimer voted next mayor

280 Main Story

Gill, Johnson keep Harpersville Council seats

280 Reporter

Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race

Calera

Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

Columbiana

Runoff set between Mitchell and Whiting for mayor of Columbiana

Montevallo

Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

Helena

Helena election results: Brian Puckett voted new mayor of Helena

News

Morris elected new Wilsonville mayor

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster election results: Scott Brakefield elected next mayor

News

Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

280 Main Story

Live Shelby County municipal election results

280 Reporter

Planning Commission tables rezoning request for proposed cottage rental home development

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster breaks ground on new police station

280 Main Story

A look at Week 2 matchups across Shelby County

Montevallo

Former MHS band director arrested on felony sex abuse charges

280 Main Story

Churches, other faith-based groups needed to help older Alabamians

280 Reporter

Remy Fund awards $55k to animal organizations