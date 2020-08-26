expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

The University of Montevallo implemented a staggered schedule and COVID-19 testing, among other measures, as students moved back to campus for the 2020 Fall Semester. The percentage of positive tests is currently about 1 percent. (File)

UM return to campus ‘going smoothly’

By Scott Mims

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO — The University of Montevallo has welcomed students back to campus for the 2020 Fall Semester, albeit on a staggered schedule that coincided with on-site COVID-19 testing, which concluded on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Going into the final on-campus move-in day on Aug. 21, the University had 1,030 students assigned to live in residence halls, down slightly from last fall when approximately 1,200 lived in campus residence halls. The remainder of UM’s enrollment of about 2,500 students are living off-campus.

Currently, only 1.1 percent of student COVID-19 tests reported have been positive, according to the UM website as of Aug. 25. Any student who receives a positive test result is required to self-isolate.

“Everything has been going smoothly on both fronts,” said Neal Wagner, manager, Communications and Media Relations. “The majority of students who are living on campus this fall moved back this week on a staggered schedule to allow for enhanced safety and proper social distancing throughout the move-in process.”

Students who opted to take in-person classes or utilize campus facilities during the fall semester were given access to the GuideSafe testing program, which was provided to universities across the state by UAB. Those who had difficulty obtaining results through GuideSafe or via a private medical practitioner were able to participate in the on-campus testing.

“We funded and hosted this on-campus testing as an additional resource to help promote a safe and healthy campus as we enter the fall semester,” Wagner said.

Of course, safety on campus requires vigilance from students, faculty and staff both on and off campus. The University is continuing to ask everyone to take personal responsibility for their health and the health of others by staying home if they are sick, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing and healthy habits such as frequent hand washing.

The University is also providing resources like Healthcheck, which is part of the Falcon Healthcheck platform powered by UAB, to help those on campus stay up-to-date on their own health.

“We are encouraging all UM students, faculty and staff to regularly visit the Falcon Healthcheck website, which is a COVID-19 assessment tool serving as a daily reminder to monitor their health and understand how their health can impact those around them,” Wagner said. “Through the site, users are able to report symptoms and log potential COVID-19 exposure each day.”

Despite the cancellation of large, in-person University events for the semester, the return to campus has brought a sense of normalcy that has been sorely missed throughout the summer. While there are unprecedented challenges that come with the return, there is an overall sense of camaraderie among students, faculty and staff, Wagner said.

“Above all, I think everyone is glad to have a chance to return to a sense of normalcy by returning to classes and returning to campus. It’s taken much planning on behalf of countless people over the past few months to get us to this point,” he said.

Up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 testing numbers will be available on the UM website, Montevallo.edu, throughout the semester.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Dunkin’ sees busy grand opening in Alabaster

Columbiana

Human remains identified in Shelby County case

Montevallo

UM return to campus ‘going smoothly’

Columbiana

Fall Carnival taking place in lieu of fair

280 Main Story

Thompson remains No. 1, others gain recognition in new rankings

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Week 2

280 Main Story

Frank Brocato reelected mayor of Hoover

280 Main Story

Vincent election results: Latimer voted next mayor

280 Main Story

Gill, Johnson keep Harpersville Council seats

280 Reporter

Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race

Calera

Calera election results: 2 new councilmembers elected

Columbiana

Runoff set between Mitchell and Whiting for mayor of Columbiana

Montevallo

Nix elected new Montevallo mayor

Helena

Helena election results: Brian Puckett voted new mayor of Helena

News

Morris elected new Wilsonville mayor

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster election results: Scott Brakefield elected next mayor

News

Pelham mayor re-elected, two council races headed to runoff

280 Main Story

Live Shelby County municipal election results

280 Reporter

Planning Commission tables rezoning request for proposed cottage rental home development

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster breaks ground on new police station

280 Main Story

A look at Week 2 matchups across Shelby County

Montevallo

Former MHS band director arrested on felony sex abuse charges

280 Main Story

Churches, other faith-based groups needed to help older Alabamians

280 Reporter

Remy Fund awards $55k to animal organizations