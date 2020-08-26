Vincent election results: Latimer voted next mayor

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

VINCENT – In a tight three-way race for mayor of Vincent, James “Jim” Latimer edged out Brigette Jordan-Smith and Marshall Smoot Jr. to become the city’s next mayor.

Needing 50 percent of the vote with three candidates running for the position, Latimer claimed 305 votes for 52.80 percent of the votes to earn just enough to prevent a runoff during the city’s municipal election on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Jordan-Smith finished with 210 votes, or 36.3 percent, while Smoot Jr. received 62 votes, which equaled 10.7 percent of the votes cast.

“I bring a lot to the table in a leadership role for the city,” Latimer said before the election. “I have a vision for where I would like to see the city to go. I’ve been a servant in the city for the past five years, so I’m aware of a lot of the things that are going on in the city, and I have ideas that I think we can improve on some of the issues we have in the city.”

Latimer is also hoping to see the city grow in his four years as the mayor.

“I think there are some things we can do to attract businesses to the city,” he said. “One of the things that has been talked about lately is revising the building permit process. I think that’s one key thing we could do that would help attract businesses to the city. There’s potential there for new businesses and we have a lot to offer new businesses.”

While there will be no runoff for mayor, there will be a runoff for City Council District 1 between Gary Anacker and Jimmy Barber. Anacker received 43 votes on Tuesday night, which marked 49.4 percent of the vote, while Barber received 37 votes (42.5 percent).

Sophia Roberson received the other seven votes. If Barber can win those seven votes in the runoff, that would make up the difference. Anacker was one vote away from winning the election outright on Tuesday.

The only seat uncontested in the city was District 4, which will continue to be held by Ralph Kimble Jr.

Districts 2, 3 and 5, however, were all contested.

In District 2, Samecca Robertson edged out Ernest Kidd by a vote of 81-70. Robertson will claim the seat vacated by Jordan-Smith when she decided to run for mayor.

The District 3 race was more convincing, as Darryl Wood claimed 109 of 122 votes for 89.3 percent of the votes.

He beat out James Nathan Poe and will take over for former District 3 Councilman Johnny Edwards.

There will also be someone new representing District 5 for Vincent after Corey Abrams defeated incumbent Mary Lee Reynolds by a vote of 67-47.