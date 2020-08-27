Pelham park gets help from Troop 404

By ROBYN JAMES | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Scouts, parents and siblings of Troop 404 participated in the nationwide Boy Scouts of America (BSC) “Million Pieces of Trash” community cleanup project held at Pelham Park recently, showing a leadership role to help the city they live in.

Organized by Senior Patrol Leader and ninth grader Aidan Heape, Troop 404 spent the morning of Saturday, Aug. 8, picking up hundreds of pounds of trash along the creek, totaling more than 3,200 individual pieces of garbage, and properly disposing it in the landfill so it is no longer polluting the park and waterways.

“The importance of giving back to the community ties in with a part of the scout oath to help other people at all times and also sets an example for others to do the same,” Heape said.

Troop 404 currently has 16 dedicated scouts, the youngest in the sixth grade, the oldest a sophomore in high school.

“Wall felt a sense of great accomplishment by doing a good thing for the community and improving our environment by reducing trash and pollution,” Heape said.

Many of the troop members are also involved in the Pelham High School Marching Band, and Heape expressed how much students can gain by getting involved in a scout program, including learning new life skills such as communication, first aid, personal finances and civic engagement.

If you want more information about Troop 404, or how to become an Eagle Scout, please visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/pelhamtroop404/ or contact Chris Combs, Committee Chairman.