Caden James Shaner

Montevallo

Caden James Shaner, of Montevallo, age 2 and half years old, was born on Oct. 16, 2017, and went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Caden is survived by his parents, Jimmy Ray and Laci Jai Shaner of Montevallo; brothers, Dylan Shaner (Shaye) of Birmingham, Dakota Shaner of Newton, Iowa, Caleb Shaner of Birmingham, and Kyle Shaner and Konner Shaner of Montevallo; grandparents, Bobby and Ida Shaner of Montevallo, Pam Bunn (Art) of Montevallo, and Mickey Driskill (Deborah) of Moore, Oklahoma; great-grandparents, Don and Helen Bunn of Alabaster; uncles, Daryle Spencer, Daren Spencer, Ricky Shaner (Vikki), Bobby D. Shaner, James Shaner (Pellie), Stacey Shaner, Nick Wells and Robert Bun (Cheryl); aunts, Cara Kolker (Shawn), Jody Driskill, Tina King (Eric), Shelia Ammons (Lewis), Denise Deshazo and Melissa Thomas (Ja); and many cousins.

Caden’s services will be held at Charter Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 1 with a visitation from 10:30–11:30 a.m. and a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Timmy Hyde will be officiating service. Burial will be held in Macedonia Cemetery.

Charter Funeral Home directing.