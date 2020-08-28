expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

Divorces for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:55 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 1-21:

-Benjamin Ousley, of Alabaster, and Ashley Nicole Hare Ousley, of Alabaster.

-Somsup Ann Handley, of Shelby, and Phillip Stancil Handley, of Columbiana.

-Ratika Dhawan, of Pelham, and Casey Ware Gewirtzman, of Pelham.

-John A. Bickelmann, of Chelsea, and Megan H. Bickelmann, of Shelby.

-Sonya Renee Zorn King, of Helena, and John Drew King, of Helena.

-Kaye Sharp Robinson, of Birmingham, and Scottie Lamar Robinson, of Birmingham.

-Christy Lynn Sawyers, of Columbiana, and Edward Lorenza Sawyers, of Shelby.

-Shannon Read, of Mt. Olive, and William Grant Read, of Alabaster.

-Brandon Michael Jones, of Chelsea, and Meredith Kathleen Jones, of Chelsea.

-Dre’ Gosha, of Birmingham, and Candice Gosha, of Seale.

-Kimberly Kareem Luster, of Helena, and Corrie Anotnio Dawson, of Birmingham.

-Anthony Joseph Bowers, of Chelsea, and Lindsey Leigh Savage, of Chelsea.

-Courtney Leigh McArthur-Lewis, of Birmingham, and Michael Dean Lewis, of Birmingham.

-Jhoan Montoya, of Pelham, and Desiree Lilian Ellinor Rosengren, of Pelham.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Chamber celebrates outstanding healthcare professionals in Shelby County

Montevallo

University of Montevallo enrollment up for fall semester

280 Reporter

Second hearing held for SCS FY 2021 proposed budget

Montevallo

Montevallo awarded $29K AARP grant for park exercise equipment

Calera

Calera schedules No. 1 Mountain Brook for Saturday after tonight’s game was canceled

Columbiana

Banks Academy downs Cornerstone, 46-6

Calera

Calera PD pursuit ends in Jefferson County

280 Reporter

Foundation kicks off campaign supporting Hoover schools

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends safer-at-home, mask orders until Oct. 2

Alabaster Main Story

Amstar Cinemas in Alabaster reopening tomorrow

News

COVID-19 supply giveaway helps hundreds of families

News

Pelham Parks and Rec hosting car scavenger hunt Sept. 13

Helena

Mazey Grace Creations hosting ceramic Christmas tree paint party

News

Pelham park gets help from Troop 404

Alabaster Main Story

Dunkin’ sees busy grand opening in Alabaster

Columbiana

Human remains identified in Shelby County case

Montevallo

UM return to campus ‘going smoothly’

Columbiana

Fall Carnival taking place in lieu of fair

280 Main Story

Thompson remains No. 1, others gain recognition in new rankings

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Week 2

280 Main Story

Frank Brocato reelected mayor of Hoover

280 Main Story

Vincent election results: Latimer voted next mayor

280 Main Story

Gill, Johnson keep Harpersville Council seats

280 Reporter

Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race