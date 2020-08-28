expand
August 28, 2020

Land transactions for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:53 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 13-19:

Aug. 13

-Michael Laney to Nicholas A. Bryant, for $365,000, for Lot 31 in Meadow Brook Sixteenth Sector Phase I Amended Map.

-Douglas Green to Green Cottage LLC, for $142,000, for Lot 645 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Ernest Sellers to Cameron Maceo Reid, for $203,400, for Lot 13 in Olde Towne Forest First Addition.

-Brett Hall to Jacob Michael Kiker, for $270,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Daniel Jernigan to Ernest Curtis Sellers, for $255,000, for Lot 2032 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 29 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Heather Jones to Caleb Benjamin Reeves, for $277,801, for Lot 46 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Ryan Connell to Chad Hendrick, for $630,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Nicholas Bryant to Bond & Harkins Properties LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 124 in Cottages of Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Karen Wells to Steven Andrew White, for $230,000, for Lot 10 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Forrest Lovett to Nicholas Wrightston, for $255,000, for Lot 17 in Hunter Hills Phase Three.

-Keyon Williams to Lauretta Carter Ray, for $259,000, for Lot 99 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Subdivision Plat.

-Daniel Classco to Melanie Claire Sloneker, for $164,000, for Lot 14 in Hidden Creek Toenhomes Phase One.

-Brian Thoreson to Daniel Ledlow, for $446,000, for Lot 107 in Lakewood Estates.

-Bonnie Courville to Whitney N. Bowen, for $219,900, for Lot 15 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 2nd Sector.

-Daniel Ledlow to Timothy Michael Richey, for $320,000, for Lot 519 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Fifth Sector.

-David Newton to Hayden Randall Waddell, for $322,000, for Lot 639 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Shannon Batton to Michael R. Dodson, for $135,000, for Lot 9 in Woodland Hills.

-Michael Demarco to Jamie Heard, for $371,400, for Lot 1-111B in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase IV Resurvey of Lots 1-111A thru 1-113A.

-Nicholas Wrightson to Joe N. Vick, for $189,900, for Lot 562 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Stephanie Cook to Stephanie T. Cook, for $49,850, for Lot 13 in Fernwood Third Sector.

-Kelly Thompson to Willie R. Pilgrom, for $183,900, for Lot 8 in Crosscreek.

-Lorene Hughes to DAL Properties LLC, for $295,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Nanette Allen to Duffy Leonard Vanderford, for $282,000, for Lot 1903 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.

-Chase Stephens to Belinda E. Recio, for $162,000, for Lot 321 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 Second Addition Amended Map.

-Mallory Hodge to Felicia Fenley, for $104,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Jeremy Harris to Juan De Dios Garcia Alonso, for $111,000, for Lot 29 in Shoal Creek Highlands Second Sector Amended Survey.

-Jennifer Lehman to Aaron Voyles, for $168,500, for Lot 2 in Stonehaven First Addition.

-Charles Boling to Charles R. Boling, for $180,300, for Lot 28 in Old Ivy Phase 2.

-Steven Miller to Ashley E. Foxworth, for $145,000, for Lot 111 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Fred Rauckman to Mallory Dawn Hodge, for $180,000, for Lot 29 in Oak Mountain Estates Fifth Sector.

-Wanda Moore to Meredith Tetloff, for $185,000, for property in Section 21, Township 2 South, Range 3 West.

-William Goodwyn to William V. Goodwyn, for $347,330, for property in Section 15, township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Duncan Carter, for $250,513, for Lot 7-209 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Luiz Corcao to Dipakkumar N. Ray, for $316,000, for Lot 61 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Leta Jones to Ryan Connell, for $415,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Cornerstone Building LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 22-126 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Donny Emerson to Daniel Jernigan, for $379,900, for Lot 176 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Wafa Nguyen to REO Development Partners LLC, for $95,000, for Lot 1317 in Horizon A Condominium.

-Adams Homes LLC to Marquise Terrell Glenn, for $172,850, for Lot 57 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Michele White to Preston S. McRee, for $220,500, for Lot 7 in Plantation South Second Sector Phase No. 2.

-Dorothy Lewis to Richard L. Thompson, for $1,050,000, for Lot 603 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector Amended Map.

Aug. 14

-Ross Investments LLC to KSB Enterprises LLC, for $650,000, for Lot 7 in Kent Farms Commercial Complex.

-Lynden Malcom to Davis Patrick Rooks, for $250,000, for Lot 5 in Royal Oaks First Sector.

-Jose Navarrete to Jose Abraham Yanez Navarrete, for $38,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Barbara Herron to Michael Herron, for $74,020, for Lot 11 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Michael Shane Oglesby, for $162,100, for Lot 50 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Theirfour LLC to SSW Rentals LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 1 in Lathams Addition to Montevallo.

-B. Howard to Western REI LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 1 in Shelby Shores First Sector First Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Paul J. Kinsella, for $387,639, for Lot 1035 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $379,578.54, for Lot 30 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-John Wright to James O. Moore, for $299,900, for Lot 3 in Gambles Survey.

-Clayton Properties Group inc. to Jie Lin, for $367,643, for Lot 1032 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Rebecca Dorough to Barry Grantham, for $20,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20, Range 1 East.

-Jonathan Wiggins to Quincy James Barnhill, for $157,300, for Lot 57 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Elbert Buckelew to Bryan A. Coyne, for $470,480, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Corey Burt to Tonisha Lesha Ollie, for $219,900, for Lot 4 in Bridlewood Forest.

-Travis Mitchell to Community Property Investments Inc., for $199,900, for Lot 378 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Robert Hodge to Alexander John Taulien, for $189,900, for Lot 48 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-Ralph Bertella to Melanie H. Ryan, for $362,900, for Lot 16 in Birch Creek.

-Bryan Coyne to Elbert J. Buckelew, for $470,480, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Jeffrey Hester to Adam N. Ericksen, for $235,000, for Lot 372 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Mary Bowman to Mary Haskins Bowman, for $398,420, for Lot 18 in Wildwood Park.

-Roland Rodriguez to Robert Slanovits, for $395,000,f or Lot 2011 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Willard E. Burtnett, for $418,444, for Lot 2041 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Regenia Neal to Ronald Lindsey, for $229,900,f or Lot 2859 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Jeffery Marquess to Jeffery A. Marquess, for $58,433, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Kristina Lee Bass, for $169,500, for Lot 18 in Ridgecrest Subdivision Phase One Sector One.

Aug. 17

-Kenneth Price to Jason Kinney, for $270,000, for Lot 100 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Walter Lee to John Zachary Williams, for $510,000, for Lot 16 in Meadowbrook Estates First Sector.

-John Williams to Benjamin R. Gardner, for $308,000, for Lot 2 in Applecross A Subdivision of Inverness.

-Sandra Thoms to Joseph Meadow, for $120,000, for Lot 23 in Olde Towne Forest 2nd Addition.

-Karen Leithead to Laramie Baker Capps, for $260,000, for Lot 70 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Final Plat.

-Strait City Trading Company LLC to Charles Frederick Judd Evans, for $435,000, for Lot 4 in Saginaw Commercial Park Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Bodie LLC to Hundred Acre Wood LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 2 in Bodies Division of Lots 9 & 10 Horsleys Map of the Town of Columbiana.

-Susan Lehman  to Paula Stephens, for $265,000, for Lot 63 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector I.

-Michael Culotta to James Hollis, for $298,000, for Lot 1660 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Joshua Berry to Tyler B. Pruitt, for $302,500, for Lot 11 in Broken Bow South Sector II Amended Map.

-Kelley Harris to Gregory Biddle, for $103,358, for Lot 23 in Southwind Second Sector.

-W. Dunn to John Allen Dunn, for $0, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Johnnie Wolf to Trevor A. Shaw, for $2,275,000, for Lot 3 in Bent Tree Acres Resurvey of Lots 1, 9A, 9B & 9C.

-W. Dunn to Evelyn Dunn Anderson, for $0, for Lot 1 in Dunn Acres Resubdivision.

-Carylon Higgins to Carylon Higgins, for $5,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-W. Dunn to John Allen Dunn, for $0, for Lot 2 in Dunn Acres Resubdivision.

-Harold Ridgeway to William N. Mckenzie, for $975,000, fo rLot 1 in Strong Ridge Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Melven McKendall to Alan Lee Yturralde, for $188,000, for Lot 433 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Western REI LLC to Michele Perrier Smith, for $89,600, for Lot 1 in Oakhill Townhomes.

-Courtne Mao to Rodney Perkins, for $440,000, for Lot 1 in Estates of Forest Parks Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Cindy Edmunds to Adell Benton, for $312,000,f or Lot 57 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stuart Roberts to Kristina Nicole Fowler, for $359,900, for Lot 13 in Riverchase Country Club Tenth Addition.

-Candi Mitchem to Christopher Dale Robertson, for $53,790, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Posey to Kenneth D. Williams, for $255,000, for Lot 99 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Carolyn Woolley to Michael Allen, for $15,000, for Lot 28-B in LaCoosa Estates Resurvey of Lot 28.

-Ann Foster to Keith A. Gobel, for $199,900, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Megan Pughsley, for $483,420, for Lot B-179 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Rong Weng to Jian Bin Weng, for $525,000, for Lot 1825 in Highland Lakes 18th Phase II.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Miranda Davidson, for $364,536, for Lot 1017 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-U.S. Bank National Association to Steve Theodore Friesen, for $205,500, for Lot 26 in Wyndsor Trace Phase I.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jack W. Thompson, for $314,000, for Lot 1009 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-William Longshore to Michael Dylan Lee, for $55,000, for Section 5, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to Kelley J. Thompson, for $194,600, for Lot 211 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shelley D. Padgett, for $277,225, for Lot 78 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Patrick Mills to Jennifer Linn Green, for $520,000,f or Lot 7 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $550,000, for Lot A-110 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $230,000, for Lot 222 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Rheuben Andrews to Casey Salter Moseley, for $279,900, for Lot 56 in Dunnavant Square.

-Richard Graham to James Rheuben Andrews, for $395,000, for Lot 4 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Leveron Pilkington to Patrick T. Jackson, for $145,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Linda Lawley to Linda Byrd Lawley, for $64,005, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Wahnda Clark to Armando Islas Mendoza, for $90,000, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

Aug. 18

-RS Milstead LLC to BDK Holdings LLC, for $440,000, for Lot 2 in J H Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Elizabeth Carter to Shane M. Jones, for $725,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Cassandra Breeding to Charles Webster Jetton, for $176,000, for Lot 3-25 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-James Weaver to Terry Lee Parker, for $287,000, for Lot 1502 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-PCA Group LLC to PCA Group LLC, for $231,850, for Lot 6 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase I.

-Tony Dichiara to George S. Munsour, for $180,500, for Lot 9 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-AP Properties LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $480,000, for Lot 220 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Embridge Homes LLC to John D. Lundeen, for $523,967, for Lot 344 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Freeman Guffey to Todd B. Tramell, for $395,000, for Lot 28 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential to Megan Lentz Bickelmann, for $251,900, for Lot 7-111 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Harsh Family Partnership LTD to James Hall, for $180,000, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Cassandra Wedgeworth to Jasmine Carr, for $220,900, for Lot 9 in Marengo.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jorja Dale Forehand, for $251,900, for Lot 7-51 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jonathan Lind to Brandon Keith Michael, for $703,000, for Lot 7 in Indian Springs Ranch.

-Nancy Wood to Aaron L. Lewis, for $165,000, for Lot 23 in Forest Village Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Anthony T. Johnson, for $404,900, for Lot 326 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.

-Christopher Locarno to Valerie A. Levio, for $162,400, for Lot 34 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Teresa Roper to Teresa Roper, for $105,500, for Lot 518 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Sector.

-Robert Hardy to Robert F. Hardy, for $10, for Lot 5 in Indian Valley 5th Sector.

-David Smetek to Nikesh B. Patel, for $264,000, for Lot 32 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Wynlake Development LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $986,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3

West.

-Cindy Jones to Kevin Jones, for $127,050, for Lot 9 in Chelsea Ridge 1st Sector.

-Rebecca Cooley to Jessica Stevens, for $370,000, for Lot 2 in Hems Armstrong Survey.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to John C. Brockman, for $698,910, for Lot 1036 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Zachary Powell, for $242,595, for Lot 33 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Joshua Mixon to Abigail Stringham, for $215,000, for Lot 112 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Carol Sprich to Carol A. Sprich, for $186,800, for Lot 3 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Thomas Paxton Brittle, for $264,400, for Lot 7-206 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Vanessa Ragland to Luis Murcia, for $30,000, for Lot 148 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Resurvey of Lots 148 & 149 Final Plat.

-LPP Mortgage Inc. to Lauro Osnaya Martinez, for $32,000, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Adam Dkhili to Richard Clark Andrews, for $254,000, for Lot 1204 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-William Jones to James R. Dozier, for $235,000, for Lot 36 in Oaks.

-Dennis Dease to William S. Cadden, for $390,000, for Lot 48 in Highlands 1st Sector Amended Map.

-J. Grill to Samuel A. Armstrong, for $550,000, for Lot 17 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-Richard Andrews to Kauser Miran, for $385,000, for Lot 177 in Arbor Hill Phase II.

-Leonard Glynn to Robert B. Peake, for $319,900, for Lot 1 in Indian Creek Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2.

-Christopher Jackson to Libby M. Nathews Pratt, for $216,000, for Lot 72 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Kingdom Trust Company Custodian to Allen Horton, for $17,000, for Lot 3 in M & M Properties.

-Jeffrey Robertson to David P. Ely, for $380,000, for Lot 20 in Birch Creek.

-Robert Barrentine to Raymond E. Norton, for $615,000, for Lot 92 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Chester Kelley to Colleen White, for $147,532, for Lot 22 in Heather Ridge.

-Aaron Hughes to Clark David Hale, for $152,500, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Carol Schmidt to Stephen Sandrik, for $279,900, for Lot 82 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 2.

-Debbie Speaks to Magen Josie Free, for $160,000, for Lot 45 in Wyndham Townhomes.

-Mary Lott to Mary Will Lott, for $529,740, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Daniel Geoffrey Hewett, for $298,900, for Lot 7-184 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Alan Briggs to Kevin Mark Roberts, for $279,900, for Lot 15 in Heritage.

-Joseph Price to Erin Elizabeth Dillon, for $208,000, for Lot 3 in Scottsdale First Addition.

-Melisa Zwilling to John Laird, for $1,420,000, for Lot 10 in Indian Springs Ranch.

-Eva Digiorgio to Michelle Lynn Ruffner, for $255,000, for Lot 74 in Southern Pines First Sector.

-Lame Durst to James Curtis Hreha, for $197,000, for Lot 26 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Gary Faust to Robert M. Polk, for $185,000, for Lot 4 in Nickerson and Scott Survey of Alabaster.

-Esha Datta to Esha Datta, for $0, for Lot 10 in Crestmont.

-Steven Bedell to Amanda Jean Clowers, for $208,000, for Lot 28 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase V.

-Kevin Smith to Andrew J. Waltz, for $216,900, for Lot 25 in Greenfield Sector 3 Phase 2.

Aug. 19

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Guillermo Galindo, for $255,550, for Lot 1542 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Chad Kendrick to Joseph Robinson, for $443,000, for Lot 5 in Parkview.

-Kathleen Parker to Tara A. Swatzyna, for $215,000, for Lot 45AA in Valley Forge Resurvey Lots 44 and 45.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Dhaval Sheth, for $429,910, for Lot 2065 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Ashley Silfies to Laurin Humphries, for $355,500, for Lot 42 in Meadowbrook Fourth Sector.

-Jayn Kushner to Marina L. Wall, for $71,000, for Lot 2 in Robyns View Amended Map.

-Michael Froelich to Orrin Daniel, for $378,900, for Lot 7 in Woodlands Sector 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to Cassandra Wedgeworth, for $399,900, for Lot 2402 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Newcastle Development LLC to United States Steel Corporation, for $2,377,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-James Murphy to DAL Properties LLC, for $375,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Anthony Campanelli to Haley R. Freeman, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Haley Freeman to Katelyn Susanne Harbour, for $160,000, for Lot 34 in Union Station Phase 1.

-Lisa Scebra to Justin Moore, for $213,500, for Lot 26 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Danny Thomason to Paul C. Glascock, for $317,500, for Lot 54 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Floriam Lawley to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $30,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Henry Mize to David Gregory Houston, for $239,900, for Lot 226 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Margaret Rudloff to Karen G. Dean, for $191,500, for Lot 380 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Frederic Waugh to Jonathan Christopher Bunio, for $349,900, for Lot 23 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase I.

-Harvey Deane to Walter Chamberlain, for $224,000, for Lot 45 in Camden Cove Sector 7 Amended Map of Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction, for $90,000, for Lot A-57 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Teresa Venz Williamson to Susan D. Doss, for $123,666, fo rLot 69 in Timber Park Phase III.

-Vivian Hubbard to Christopher R. Locarno, for $222,000, for Lot 6 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Roger Rene Lapierre, for $380,500, for Lot 29 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-A. Langner to Marlyss Green, for $249,000, for Lot 173 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Site Sector 7.

-Lee Lambert to Isaac Jimenez Hernandez, for $26,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Lisa Fritz to Lisa K. Cook, for $361,320, for Lot 8 in Bridgelake Addition to Riverchase.

-Patrick Joseph to Christopher Ryan Bonner, for $299,000, for Lot 6 in Oak Ridge Second Sector.

