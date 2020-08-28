expand
August 28, 2020

Marriages for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:54 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 17-21:

-Candace Carpenter to Matthew Corey Ison.

-Giselle Martinez to Luis Antonio Parente Gutierrez.

-Fredrick Foster to Qualisa Labre Peasant.

-Justin Adams to Emily Elizabeth Smithey.

-Luke Miller to Renee Elizabeth Nicholas.

-Andrew Morrow to Elizabeth Ann Smith Robinson.

-Jerry Wagner to Molly Beth Moseley.

-Henry Brito to Daniela Torres Martinez.

-Christopher Hill to Hayden Elizabeth Gambill.

-Dylan Martin to Guerry Caroline Force.

-Jamiel Saliba to Lesley Marie Smith Langston.

-Lydia Lindow to Juan Pablo Lopez Galvan.

-Michael Reeves to Ashlyn Brittany Boyd.

-Steven Davis to Dona Lynn Bullock.

-Gilbert Bailey to Rebecca Kayla Bowling.

-Mark Duncan to Meghan Schefano Funk.

-Michael Fowler to Mariah Ruth Hintz.

-Maggi Eades to Crystal Lynn Buchanan.

-Kenneth Young to Sarah Grace Stephens.

-Dalton McKinley to Kayla Renae Batton.

-Morgan White to Bridget Bernice McIntyre.

-Justin Goggins to Joelene Renee Chase.

-Andrew Hartz to Cecilia Marie Henderson.

-Brandon Evans to Moriah Simone Faulkner.

-Patricia McDaniel to Arthur Franklin Lee.

-Robert Gosnell to Teresa Mayness Lockhart.

-Brandon Dettwiller to Kristina Noel Brown.

-Christopher Brown to Glenda Cunningham.

-Marc Gonzalez to Alexandra Vasken Megerdigian.

-Robin Rouse to Cyle Wayne Wampler.

-Byron Vice to April Lanelle Vice.

-Taylor Horton to John Pinkney Massey.

