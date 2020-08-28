expand
August 28, 2020

Police reports for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 4:05 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 14-26:

Alabaster

Aug. 18

-Lost property from the 100 block of Park Place Circle. A handgun was reported.

-Information only from the 7300 block of Alabama 119.

-Property damage from the 9200 block of Alabama 119. A 2014 Honda Accord sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Lost property from the 100 block of Grande View Lane. A military ID card was reported.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 300 block of Simmsville Road. A window was damaged.

Aug. 19

-Possession of a forged instrument from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A fake $20 bill was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 100 block of Sundance.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1000 block of Navajo Trace.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Shiraz Street.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road.

Aug. 20

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Park Place Way. $30 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Cambridge Pointe Circle. A purse/handbag/wallet valued at $20 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Cedar Meadow. A wallet valued at $5 and a Navy Federal credit/debit card was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Meadow Circle. Various credit/debit cards and identity documents were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A DeWalt drill valued at $129 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Various merchandise valued at $124.39 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Willow Point Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Cosmetics valued at $43.39, a necklace valued at $9.97 and sunglasses and a phone case valued at $33.76 were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive.

Aug. 21

-Information only from the 700 block of Third Avenue Southwest. A 2001 Chevy Silverado valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Wynlake Drive. Trump political yard signs valued at $20 were damaged.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Wynlake Drive. Political signs valued at $35 were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $377.60 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property third degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. Various credit/debit cards were stolen.

-Property damage from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Trace. A 2016 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

Aug. 22

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Camden Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Navajo Trace. $50 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Cohill Trace. Money in the amount of $2,200 was stolen.

-Information only from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. A 2006 Honda Civic valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from I-65 in Prattville, Alabama.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 1400 block of Hill Spun Road. A mailbox valued at $150 was damaged.

-Information only from Alabama 119 and Dale Drive. $50 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. A windshield was damaged.

Aug. 23

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Wisteria Drive. A 2014 Toyota Avalon valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Dale Drive. A 2006 Scion TC sustained $400 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $239.45 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Sugarberry Drive. A single occupancy dwelling was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

Aug. 24

-Information only from the 400 block of Cedar Grove Lane.

-Lost property from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A key fob was reported.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace. A 2013 Acura RDX valued at $15,000 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Buck Creek Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest. A pack of cigarettes valued at $5 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Sunset Trace. A license plate valued at $25 was stolen.

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 26. A license plate valued at $75 was recovered.

Aug. 25

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A key with tag valued at $5 was recovered.

 

Calera

Aug. 14

-Criminal mischief from the 800 block of Leach Cemetery Road.

-Runaway from the 1800 block of Shelby County 75.

-Plane emergency landing from the 200 block of Weather Vane Road.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, DUI-combined substance from the 218-mile marker of I-65.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-alcohol from I-65 Exit 228.

Aug. 15

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.

-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 30 block of Pecan Lane.

-Vehicle tow from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Information only from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 1300 block of Wooten Spring Road.

Aug. 16

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 231-mile marker of I-65 on the exit ramp.

-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Notice of trespass from the 200 block of Ivy Hill Circle.

-Runaway juvenile from the 3000 block of Highview Lane (located).

Aug. 17

-Sexual misconduct from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Killing or disabling livestock from the 1100 block of Shelby County 201.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, tampering with physical evidence from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

Aug. 18

-Domestic dispute from the 500 block of Timberline Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Smokey Road and Savanna Club Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from Holcombe Road and Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree from the 100 block of Winners Circle.

-Agency assist from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 500 block of Main Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 500 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 100 block of Sontepe Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Sontepe Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Exit 234 of I-65 North.

Aug. 19

-Receiving stolen property second degree from the 100 block of Rosegate Drive.

-Additional information from the 200 block of Shelby County 209.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from U.S. 31, Jemison.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 500 block of Margaret Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Union Station Way.

-Incident from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Aug. 20

-Juvenile located from the 100 block of Green Wood Circle.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Addison Drive.

-Sexual misconduct from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Sexual misconduct from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Agency assist from I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Bond revocation from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-any substance, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from the 235-mile marker of I-65.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 9900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug trafficking from Shelby County 95 at U.S. 31.

 

Helena

Aug. 17

-Identity theft from Sterling Lakes Circle.

-Criminal littering from the 2600 block of Trillium Circle.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 52 East.

Aug. 18

-Property damage from Roy Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Coalmont Road.

Aug. 19

-Illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 9400 block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Property damage from Shelby County 13 at Martin Lane.

Aug. 21

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 8400 block of Shoreside Lane.

Aug. 22

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 58 and Wynwood Drive.

-Domestic incident from Stonecreek Court.

Aug. 23

-Harassment from Glen Gate Drive.

-Public intoxication, domestic violence third degree from Tucker Road.

 

Montevallo

Aug. 19

-Information only from Valley Street (other/unknown).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense, dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possess from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home). Confiscated was Amphetamines/methamphetamines 1.40 grams; blue ziplock baggie containing clear crystalline substance valued at $100.

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Ashville Road (highway/street). Confiscated was multicolor smoking devise (pipe) valued at $1.

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-harassing communications from Highway 204 (residence/home).

Aug. 20

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from the 100 Block of County Road 17 (residence/home). Damaged was a front glass window valued at $200.

-Property damage from Island Street Apartments (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2002 Mercedes ML320, 2004 Toyota Corolla and 2010 Mazda 3 valued at $9,000.

-Property damage from Island Street Apartments (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2002 Mercedes ML320, 2004 Toyota Corolla and 2010 Mazda 3 valued at $9,000.

-Property damage from Island Street Apartments (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2002 Mercedes ML320, 2004 Toyota Corolla and 2010 Mazda 3 valued at $9,000.

-Property damage from Ashville Road (residence/home). Damaged was a mail box and post valued at $300.

Aug. 21

-Larceny/theft-Miscellaneous theft, less than $500 from the 40 Block of Motley Avenue (bank). Stolen was miscellaneous valued at $319.

Aug. 22

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 100 Block of County Road 216 (residence/home).

Aug. 24

-Assault-harassment from Hidden Forest Drive (highway/street).

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from the 100 Block of Sequoia Street (other/unknown).

-Information only from County Road 12 at Wilderwood Road (other/unknown).

-Weapons-unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person from Gilmore Nick Circle at Highway 10 (highway/street). Confiscated was a 2014 Toyota Avalon, Apple MacBook computer, miscellaneous Visa and Mastercard, Synovus Visa Card, Navy Federal Credit Union card and Taurus valued at $6,200.

-Stolen property-RSP possession of a stolen vehicle from Gilmore Nick Circle at Highway 10 (highway/street). Confiscated was a 2014 Toyota Avalon, Apple MacBook computer, miscellaneous Visa and Mastercard, Synovus Visa card, Navy Federal Credit Union card and Taurus valued at $6,200.

Aug. 26

-Domestic incident from Hidden Forest Drive (residence/home).

-Found Property from Vine Street (other/unknown). Found was an Alabama driver’s license valued at $0.

 

Pelham

Aug. 16

-Fraud from the 300 Block of Grey Oaks Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $1,000.

Aug. 17

-Drugs from Huntley Parkway (school/college). Confiscated/seized was drugs valued at $50.

-Fraud from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $10.

-Assault from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a belt, hat, U.S. currency, credit card and card valued at $45.

Aug. 18

-Theft from the 4600 Block of Burning Tree Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were pills valued at $0.

Aug. 19

-Found property from the 1200 Block of Highway 52 East (highway/road/alley). Recovered was equipment valued at $550.

-Fraud from the 80 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. Currency valued at $200.

Aug. 20

-Overdose from the 1400 Block of Kelly Drive (residence/home). Recovered was drug evidence valued at $0.

-Burglary from the 3400 Block of Pelham Parkway (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $1.

Aug. 21

-Fraud from the 2000 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $1,500.

