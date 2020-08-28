expand
August 28, 2020

Restaurant scores for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:57 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from July 9-29:

Limited Food

-Quality Inn; 357 Highway 304; 7/29/20; 98.

Mobile Food Service

-Thirstea Cafe 280 Mobile Unit; 170 Inverness Plaza; 7/13/20; 100.

Camp

-Kanawahala Program Center; 831 Girl Scout Road; 7/9/20; 98.

Food Service Establishment

-Kanawahala Program Center; 831 Girl Scout Road; 7/9/20; 100.

Summer Feeding Program

-First Baptist Church of Alabaster; 903 3rd Avenue NW; 7/13/20; 100.

-Mount Olive Baptist; 200 Simmsville Road; 7/13/20; 100.

Hotel/Motel

-Shelby Motor Lodge; 1560 First Street North; 7/9/20; 87.

-Best Western Plus; 800 Corporate Ridge Drive; 7/9/20; 90.

-Quality Inn; 357 Highway 304; 7/29/20; 90.

-Harpersville Motel; 4941 Highway 280 East; 7/22/20; 90.

-Quality Inn; 110 Cahaba Valley Parkway; 7/27/20; 93.

-Sleep Inn; 200 Southgate Drive; 7/29/20; 98.

