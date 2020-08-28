expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

Student of the Week: Veronica Kloss

By Staff Reports

Published 3:40 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

Student of the Week: Aug. 23, 2020

Name: Veronica Kloss
School: Oak Mountain High School
Grade: 12th
What’s your favorite subject in school? My favorite subject is English because I like that it allows me to be creative. Other subjects focus more on memorization of fact, but English allows me to have different interpretations of works. I also generally enjoy writing.
What school groups are you involved in? I am a part of my school’s Thespian Troupe. I am the senior representative for our chapter of the International Thespian Society. In theater, I mainly focus on acting, house management and playwriting.
What community groups are you involved in? I am a frequent volunteer at North Shelby Library.
Who is your favorite teacher? My favorite teacher is Mrs. Strickland. She is the theater, theater tech and public speaking teacher. More importantly to me, however, she is the sponsor/director of the theater department. Her room is always open to students and she always is willing to try to help her students.
What are your hobbies? I enjoy playwriting. I have written many plays and one has won Superior ratings twice at Trumbauer.
If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? Planned Parenthood.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I either want to do something with writing, acting or marketing.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

 

 

 

 

 

Sponsored by Compact 2020.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Chamber celebrates outstanding healthcare professionals in Shelby County

Montevallo

University of Montevallo enrollment up for fall semester

280 Reporter

Second hearing held for SCS FY 2021 proposed budget

Montevallo

Montevallo awarded $29K AARP grant for park exercise equipment

Calera

Calera schedules No. 1 Mountain Brook for Saturday after tonight’s game was canceled

Columbiana

Banks Academy downs Cornerstone, 46-6

Calera

Calera PD pursuit ends in Jefferson County

280 Reporter

Foundation kicks off campaign supporting Hoover schools

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends safer-at-home, mask orders until Oct. 2

Alabaster Main Story

Amstar Cinemas in Alabaster reopening tomorrow

News

COVID-19 supply giveaway helps hundreds of families

News

Pelham Parks and Rec hosting car scavenger hunt Sept. 13

Helena

Mazey Grace Creations hosting ceramic Christmas tree paint party

News

Pelham park gets help from Troop 404

Alabaster Main Story

Dunkin’ sees busy grand opening in Alabaster

Columbiana

Human remains identified in Shelby County case

Montevallo

UM return to campus ‘going smoothly’

Columbiana

Fall Carnival taking place in lieu of fair

280 Main Story

Thompson remains No. 1, others gain recognition in new rankings

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Week 2

280 Main Story

Frank Brocato reelected mayor of Hoover

280 Main Story

Vincent election results: Latimer voted next mayor

280 Main Story

Gill, Johnson keep Harpersville Council seats

280 Reporter

Grace wins Chelsea City Council Place 3 race