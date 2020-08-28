expand
August 28, 2020

UM saw an increase in overall enrollment compared to fall 2019. (File)

University of Montevallo enrollment up for fall semester

By Staff Reports

Published 3:33 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

MONTEVALLO — During a time when many universities across the nation are experiencing declining enrollment, the University of Montevallo saw an overall increase in its number of students for the fall.

The University began the fall semester on Aug. 24 with a total enrollment of 2,656, which is up about 2 percent compared to the fall 2019 semester. The total number of new students increased to 955 this fall, which is up about 5.5 percent compared to last year.

Montevallo’s graduate programs in the Stephens College of Business and College of Education and Human Development saw particularly strong enrollment growth.

“The fact that enrollment has increased as we begin the year is a testament to Montevallo’s deep commitment to student success and to the personal attention our faculty and staff impart to the students we serve,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM President. “We are immensely proud of our wonderful students and happy to grow the UM family, especially at such an unusual time in our nation’s history.”

UM’s rising enrollment comes in the wake of numerous prestigious accolades for campus safety and beauty over the past several years, including designation as a College of Distinction for the past nine years. The University has also frozen tuition for two consecutive years.

