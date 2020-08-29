Evangel celebrates senior night with 69-6 win

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The Evangel Lightning continued a fast start to the 2020 football season on Friday, Aug. 28 by scoring 56 first-half points en route to a 69-6 victory against East Central Homeschoolon senior night.

Through two games, Evangel has now scored a combined 109 points and given up a combined 12 after beating Meadowview 40-6 last week.

The Lightning got the scoring started on senior night when senior running back Daniel Viles put together a strong early drive with his legs, capping off a strong drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing East Central drive, Colton Dorough put the offense back on the field quickly with an interception. Two plays later, Jett Lodge added another touchdown for Evangel from 15 yards out to make it 14-0 in the opening quarter.

The defense again stepped up and forced a turnover on downs by East Central in their own territory, which gave the Lightning great field position and led to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Eli Whitfield to Timothy Howard.

Already up 21-0, Evangel added two more first-quarter touchdowns. Lodge scored the first one, hauling in his second of the night from 15 yards out, while Connor Nettles caught the second one for a 30-yard touchdown off the arm of Will Welch.

Up 35-0 at the end of the opening quarter, the Lightning were in good shape, but East Central scored its first points of the half early in the second quarter when Luke Nelson trotted in from 7 yards out to make it 35-6.

But that was the only success the visitors could find offensively during the game.

The Lightning answered with 21 more points in the second quarter behind a 31-yard touchdown run from Whitfield, 12-yard run from Tyler Jeffers following a fumble recovery and a 10-yard touchdown run from Welch.

That made the score 56-6 at the half, as the Lightning took a 50-point lead into the break.

In the second half, with the game in hand, there was less action, but Evangel added 4-yard touchdown run from Jared Warren and a 33-yard touchdown run from Tyler Roden to complete the 69-6 win.

Ledge led Evangel in the win with a 15-yard touchdown run and two receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Whitfield added 80 passing yards with two touchdowns as well as 31 rushing yards with another touchdown.