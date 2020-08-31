In-person education returning 5 days a week for Shelby County Schools

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Traditional learners in Shelby County Schools will transition back together for five days a week of in-person instruction starting Monday, Sept. 14, district leaders announced on Aug. 31.

“We are pleased to say we have successfully completed two weeks of school as we reopened in the ‘Cautious Together’ phase,” read a letter from SCS Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks. “District leaders have been monitoring the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in our schools and we feel our mitigation efforts have been working.”

The district will continue to implement mitigation strategies that are currently in place to the extent possible, according to the letter.

“Masks will still be required, as we will follow the state ordinance put in place by Governor (Kay) Ivey,” the letter read. “Although we won’t be able to ensure social distancing once all students are back on campus, we will continue to strive to implement guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health.”

Remote instruction will still be an option for all students.

If a student has been participating in the traditional option but would like to change to the remote option due to the transition of five days a week in-person, his or her parents or guardians should notify the school’s principal by Friday, Sept. 4.

The district’s plan is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 7: All schools and offices will be closed to observe LaborDay.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Wednesday, Sept. 9: Students whose last name begins with letters A-J will attend in-person with eLearning instituted the remaining two days of the week.

Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11: Students whose last name begins with letters K-Z will attend in-person instruction with eLearning instituted the remaining two days of the week.

Monday, Sept. 14: All students in the traditional option will return to campus five days a week for in-person instruction.

“We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus as we want to keep our students and staff safe,” the letter read. “Thank you for your willingness to be flexible and supportive during this unprecedented pandemic.”