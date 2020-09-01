expand
September 1, 2020

This year’s Mt Laurel Festival has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (File)

2020 Mt Laurel Fall Festival canceled

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:42 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MT LAUREL – An annual event known for drawing hundreds of people to the tree-lined streets of Mt Laurel in the fall has been canceled this year.

“With much thought, evaluation and monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the Mt Laurel Fall Festival for 2020,” read an announcement posted to the Mt Laurel website and Facebook page. “The decision was made out of concern for the safety and well-being of vendors, event guests and team members. Ultimately, the festival would be too greatly compromised and difficult to manage safely based on existing health and safety protocols currently in place.”

The festival offers attendees the opportunity to shop a street fair, sample dishes from local food trucks and enjoy a day of strolling the neighborhood’s idyllic streets.

Live entertainment on the Bryson Square Stage is also a part of the festivities.

“We appreciate, as always, your support during this unprecedented time as these are not easy decisions to make,” the announcement read. “We remain hopeful and look towards the Mt Laurel Spring Festival in 2021.”

Earlier this year, organizers made the decision to cancel Mt Laurel’s 2020 Spring Festival in April amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As more details are determined for the spring, we will communicate those at that time,” the announcement read. “Stay safe, and we wish you a happy fall and holiday season at the end of 2020.”

For more updates, visit Mtlaurel.com or the Mt Laurel Facebook page.

