expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2020

Alabaster City Schools traditional learners will start going to school in person five days per week starting Monday, Sept. 14. (File)

Alabaster traditional learners going back to 5 days per week

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – After an encouraging start to the 2020-2021 school year featuring a low number of COVID-19 cases, Alabaster City Schools has made the decision to send traditional learners back to school five days per week.

Originally, students A-L were going on Monday and Tuesday each week and M-Z were going Thursday and Friday of each week with Wednesdays used as a cleaning day.

Now, those who are taking part in traditional in-person learning will do so all five days of the week instead of using the staggered schedule.

“Since school began on August 19, we have encountered a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and feel our efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus have been successful thus far,” Alabaster City Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said in a release to parents. “As a result, I am pleased to announce that traditional learners will resume on-campus instruction five days per week.”

The change will occur on Monday, Sept. 14.

Schools and offices in the school system will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day. Then, Group A students will return for classes on Sept. 8 -9, while Group B students will attend in-person Sept. 10-11.

That Friday, Sept. 11, will mark the final day of splitting between two days of virtual education and two days of in-person education, with Monday, Sept. 14, marking the start of the new schedule where all students not choosing the full virtual option will return to the classroom each day.

“We have experienced an encouraging start to the 2020-2021 academic year,” Vickers said. “I would like to thank our students, parents, and employees for their patience, particularly in recent weeks, as we navigated the A/B schedule on our five campuses.”

Students enrolled in the ACS Champions’ Virtual Academy will continue their studies without interruption with the exception of Labor Day.

The school system said it will continue its diligent efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.

Masks will still be required for all students and employees, while the the school will continue to have enhance cleaning protocols in place.

ACS did say it will be difficult to follow the same social distancing protocols that were in place with half the students there, but the goal is to still do so as much as possible.

“The Alabaster City School System is committed to providing a safe school environment for our students and employees, and we look forward to transitioning our campuses to a newer sense of normalcy,” Vicker said. “We will continue to follow guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama State Department of Education, and Governor Kay Ivey. As always, we appreciate your support as we navigate this unprecedented event.”

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

‘Raising Today’s Youth’ workshop targets parents, grandparents, caregivers

Alabaster Main Story

Crunch Fitness coming to Alabaster this year

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster traditional learners going back to 5 days per week

280 Main Story

2020 Mt Laurel Fall Festival canceled

News

Intro to flying class set for September

Calera

Calera celebrating 10th anniversary of going pink for breast cancer

280 Main Story

In-person education returning 5 days a week for Shelby County Schools

280 Main Story

Chelsea student builds food donation box for families in need

280 Main Story

Breaking down the opening week of region play

Calera

Calera shows growth in loss to Mountain Brook

Columbiana

Shelby County defense makes late stop for 2-point win against Montevallo

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson off to 6th straight 2-0 start after win against Sparkman

280 Main Story

Chelsea scores final minute touchdown to beat Helena

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain improves to 2-0 with late score to down Pelham

280 Main Story

Spain Park scores 21-unanswered in 7-point win against Briarwood

280 Reporter

Chamber celebrates outstanding healthcare professionals in Shelby County

Montevallo

University of Montevallo enrollment up for fall semester

280 Reporter

Second hearing held for SCS FY 2021 proposed budget

Montevallo

Montevallo awarded $29K AARP grant for park exercise equipment

Calera

Calera schedules No. 1 Mountain Brook for Saturday after tonight’s game was canceled

Columbiana

Banks Academy downs Cornerstone, 46-6

Calera

Calera PD pursuit ends in Jefferson County

280 Reporter

Foundation kicks off campaign supporting Hoover schools

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends safer-at-home, mask orders until Oct. 2