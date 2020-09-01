Crunch Fitness coming to Alabaster this year

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Fitness enthusiasts and those looking to get in shape will have access to a top-of-the-line inclusive facility when Crunch Fitness opens in Alabaster later this year.

According to General Manager Logan Roberts, the facility will be located in the old Foodland building at 509 Highway 119 S, and estimates the gym will be open by the end of this year.

The new facility will be an added boost to the businesses in the shopping center and that area of Alabaster as Roberts estimates it will attract several thousand people to the center per week, as well as adding new jobs to the local economy.

“It’s going to bring life to that shopping center for us and to our friends who are residents down there. It is kind of a game changer when it comes to that whole area,” Roberts explained. “The shopping center had just gone downhill. It is in desperate need of a facelift and a driver. Not only is it going to be aesthetically pleasing, it’ll be eye-popping in terms of design, but it will also be a benefit financially”

The facility will provide an array of services and equipment for cardio and strength training. The location will include traditional group fitness classes, high intensity interval training, cycling classes and kids fitness programs among others.

Roberts estimates that the facility will be a booster to the local economy, not only through taxes but by bringing around 70 jobs into the city.

Pre-sale memberships will be available beginning next month, and Crunch will be running a special for the first 500 members who join. Regular memberships are $9.95 and paid month to month.

For more information about the facility and membership visit Crunchalabasteral.com.