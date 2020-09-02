expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2020

Oak Mountain volleyball on a hot streak

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – After losing to Thompson on Aug. 25, the Oak Mountain Eagles’ volleyball team has hit a recent hot streak, winning seven consecutive matches in straight sets.

Following the 3-1 loss to the Warriors, Oak Mountain beat both Shades Valley and Hewitt-Trussville in a tri-match on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Eagles beat Hewitt with set wins of 25-17 and 25-21 and beat Shades Valley with set wins of 25-12 and 25-14 during a dominant night.

That led into the Briarwood play date tournament on Aug. 28, where the Eagles continued a strong stretch with 2-0 wins against Clay-Chalkville, Briarwood, Westminster School at Oak Mountain and Chelsea to finish the event undefeated.

The winning streak couldn’t have come at a better time as it led into the Eagles’ area opener on Tuesday, Sept. 1 against the Tuscaloosa Wildcats.

And again, Oak Mountain picked up a straight-set victory. The Eagles won sets by scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-4 to claim the 3-0 win.

In the opening set of the matchup, Oak Mountain led throughout as the Wildcats struggled to hold serve, which led to the Eagles pulling away late for a 25-21 win in the set.

Tuscaloosa County came out in the second set more determined hoping to prevent falling in a 0-2 hole. After falling behind 3-0, the Wildcats took their first lead of the night with a 7-0 run to take a 7-3 in the set, which led to a competitive battle throughout.

Oak Mountain came back after falling behind 12-8 thanks to a 5-0 run that put the Eagles back in front 13-12. From that point forward, the Wildcats struggled to hold serve again, which led to Oak Mountain pulling away down the stretch for a 25-19 win to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

And with the Eagles now a set away from claiming the area victory, they saved their best effort for last.

They came out in the third set and jumped all over the Wildcats, taking a 21-0 lead behind the serve of senior Avery Fletcher. The 21 consecutive points won on serve led to the Eagles easily winning the final set 25-4 to complete the 3-0 sweep.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in area play.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

All three local 7A teams recognized in latest football poll

Community Columnists

More than just bus drivers

Calera

Living her life despite cerebral palsy

Alabaster Main Story

Bedsole takes Republican primary for House District 49 in runoff

Columbiana

‘Raising Today’s Youth’ workshop targets parents, grandparents, caregivers

Alabaster Main Story

Crunch Fitness coming to Alabaster this year

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster traditional learners going back to 5 days per week

280 Main Story

2020 Mt Laurel Fall Festival canceled

News

Intro to flying class set for September

Calera

Calera celebrating 10th anniversary of going pink for breast cancer

280 Main Story

In-person education returning 5 days a week for Shelby County Schools

280 Main Story

Chelsea student builds food donation box for families in need

280 Main Story

Breaking down the opening week of region play

Calera

Calera shows growth in loss to Mountain Brook

Columbiana

Shelby County defense makes late stop for 2-point win against Montevallo

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson off to 6th straight 2-0 start after win against Sparkman

280 Main Story

Chelsea scores final minute touchdown to beat Helena

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain improves to 2-0 with late score to down Pelham

280 Main Story

Spain Park scores 21-unanswered in 7-point win against Briarwood

280 Reporter

Chamber celebrates outstanding healthcare professionals in Shelby County

Montevallo

University of Montevallo enrollment up for fall semester

280 Reporter

Second hearing held for SCS FY 2021 proposed budget

Montevallo

Montevallo awarded $29K AARP grant for park exercise equipment

Calera

Calera schedules No. 1 Mountain Brook for Saturday after tonight’s game was canceled