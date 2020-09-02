Shelby County Football Show Week 3

On this week’s show, we take a look at the first week of region play kicking off this Friday night, take a look back at an exciting second week of the season where four games were decided by seven points or less and name our SCR Stars of the Week.

The time slot for which each game is talked about is below:

SCR Stars of the Week: 37:42

Chelsea vs. Briarwood (Game of the Week): 3:55

Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville: 9:48

Oak Mountain at Gadsden City: 14:46

Thompson vs. Tuscaloosa County: 19:37

Calera vs. Pelham: 22:27

Helena at Wetumpka: 26:50

Shelby County at Sipsey Valley: 30:27

Montevallo vs. American Christian: 33:30

Cornerstone vs. Lakeside: 26:26