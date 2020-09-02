expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2020

Shelby County Football Show Week 3

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020

On this week’s show, we take a look at the first week of region play kicking off this Friday night, take a look back at an exciting second week of the season where four games were decided by seven points or less and name our SCR Stars of the Week.

The time slot for which each game is talked about is below:

SCR Stars of the Week: 37:42

Chelsea vs. Briarwood (Game of the Week): 3:55

Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville: 9:48

Oak Mountain at Gadsden City: 14:46

Thompson vs. Tuscaloosa County: 19:37

Calera vs. Pelham: 22:27

Helena at Wetumpka: 26:50

Shelby County at Sipsey Valley: 30:27

Montevallo vs. American Christian: 33:30

Cornerstone vs. Lakeside: 26:26

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Council approves rezoning, annexation ordinances

280 Reporter

Students, colleagues surprise 2 Elvin Hill retirees

Calera

Calera farmer helps fellow veterans in need

Montevallo

Memorial service held at EJI marker in Montevallo

Helena

Helena sweeps tri-match with Jackson-Olin, Hillcrest

280 Main Story

All three local 7A teams recognized in latest football poll

Community Columnists

More than just bus drivers

Calera

Living her life despite cerebral palsy

Alabaster Main Story

Bedsole takes Republican primary for House District 49 in runoff

Columbiana

‘Raising Today’s Youth’ workshop targets parents, grandparents, caregivers

Alabaster Main Story

Crunch Fitness coming to Alabaster this year

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster traditional learners going back to 5 days per week

280 Main Story

2020 Mt Laurel Fall Festival canceled

News

Intro to flying class set for September

Calera

Calera celebrating 10th anniversary of going pink for breast cancer

280 Main Story

In-person education returning 5 days a week for Shelby County Schools

280 Main Story

Chelsea student builds food donation box for families in need

280 Main Story

Breaking down the opening week of region play

Calera

Calera shows growth in loss to Mountain Brook

Columbiana

Shelby County defense makes late stop for 2-point win against Montevallo

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson off to 6th straight 2-0 start after win against Sparkman

280 Main Story

Chelsea scores final minute touchdown to beat Helena

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain improves to 2-0 with late score to down Pelham

280 Main Story

Spain Park scores 21-unanswered in 7-point win against Briarwood