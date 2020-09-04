expand
Ad Spot

September 4, 2020

Alabaster Community Give Backers is taking donations to help Hurricane Laura victims. (Contributed)

Alabaster Community Give Backers helping hurricane victims

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:29 am Friday, September 4, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

ALABASTER – Local nonprofit and charity organization Alabaster Community Give Backers is collecting donations in preparation for a trip to assist victims of Hurricane Laura.

According to Give Backers founder John Ellison, the group works to help community members who have been displaced by fires or other natural disasters. The group was founded back in 2017 designed to, as their namesake suggests, give back to their communities.

“We are planning a trip to help the Hurricane Laura victims just like we did for Hurricane Michael victims,” Ellison said. “We believe in helping thy neighbors.”

Hurricane Laura ravaged parts of Louisiana after making landfall on Aug. 27. With wind-speeds of up to 150 miles per hour, the Category 4 hurricane is one of the strongest storms to ever strike the state.

The storm was responsible for an estimated 59 fatalities overall with 15 of those in Louisiana alone. The damage done throughout the area is estimated to be around $8.7 billion. Many people have been displaced and have lost most of their possessions creating an imminent need for help and supplies.

The organization has been in touch with the Cajun Navy, an informal volunteer group who assist in rescue and relief efforts in Louisiana and surrounding areas. They have provided the group with a list of items that are most needed right now by those impacted.

These items include: Water, canned foods, non-perishable items, drinks, clothing, diapers, wipes, mops, brooms, cleaning supplies, coolers, batteries, flashlights, blankets, tents and other essential items.

The organization is still collecting supplies which can be dropped off at 108c 1st Street South, the group asks that all donations be labeled as for Hurricane Laura.

Monetary donations to support their efforts can also be made through Alabaster Community Give Backers PayPal alabastercgb@gmail.com or cash app $alabastercgb.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

OMSP named to 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards list

News

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Community Give Backers helping hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools to serve meals at no cost to students

Helena

Helena church collecting supplies for hurricane victims

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Schools proposes $77 million budget

Alabaster Main Story

ACS providing free meals to all students

Helena

Helena local wins Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Claire

Helena

Helena Market Days wraps up a successful season

280 Main Story

Chelsea releases first video in new marketing campaign

Montevallo

UM opens new Center for the Arts

280 Reporter

Shelby County Small Business of the Year nominations being accepted

280 Reporter

Council approves rezoning, annexation ordinances

280 Reporter

Students, colleagues surprise 2 Elvin Hill retirees

Calera

Calera farmer helps fellow veterans in need

Montevallo

Memorial service held at EJI marker in Montevallo

Helena

Helena sweeps tri-match with Jackson-Olin, Hillcrest

280 Main Story

All three local 7A teams recognized in latest football poll

Community Columnists

More than just bus drivers

Calera

Living her life despite cerebral palsy

Alabaster Main Story

Bedsole takes Republican primary for House District 49 in runoff

Columbiana

‘Raising Today’s Youth’ workshop targets parents, grandparents, caregivers

Alabaster Main Story

Crunch Fitness coming to Alabaster this year

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster traditional learners going back to 5 days per week