Arrest reports for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from July 1-Aug. 31:

Alabaster

Aug. 25

-Willie Lee Jackson, 50, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-Keldrin Maurice Burns, 27, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

Aug. 26

-Harryl Cottrell, 57, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest / alias warrant (four counts).

Aug. 28

-Edward Dale Jones, 49, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Elizabeth Lorene Andrews, 31, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.

-Travis Anthony Epps, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, possession of marijuana second degree.

Aug. 29

-James Aurthur Fancher, 55, of Maylene, public intoxication.

-Ashley Jo Zimmerman, 27, of Alabaster, using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property fourth degree.

Aug. 30

-Wayne Paul Parmer Jr., 48, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.

-Cynthia Darlene Price, 54, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.

-Mellisa Thomas, 48, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

-Dustin Kirk Robinson, 30, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree.

-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.

-Mason Bowen, 22, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 31

-Johnny Randall Hill, 65, of Alabaster, domestic violence-assault third degree.

-Elizabeth Nicole Stafford, 19, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.

Calera

Aug. 21

-Jonathan Aaron Graham, 25, of Cullman, agency assist.

-Rayburn Alexander Moore, 41, of Wilsonville, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Aug. 22

-Cari Nicole Caylor, 28, of Saraland, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Tony Benard Lockett, 36, of Centreville, Alabama, agency assist.

-Preston Louis McCarter, 35, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Aug. 23

-Renato Ramirez, 33, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Shaquitta Lashone Brown, 26, of Montgomery, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Ivory Dwayne Norman, 21, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Robert Daniel Proulx, 22, of Mobile, receiving stolen property second degree.

-Marissa Kay Freeman, 22, of Wilmer, Alabama, DUI-combined substance, obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct-failure to obey police officer.

-Angela Joyce Moeller, 35, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 24

-Andrew Richard Lawley, 36, of Montevallo, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kevin Charles Smith, 41, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Alicia Maddox, 57, of Hoover, DUI-any substance.

-Titus Samuel Adams, 26, of Montevallo, failure to appear (four counts).

Aug. 25

-Jacob E. Megason, 28, of Bonifay, Florida, open container, reckless driving.

Aug. 26

-William Tutt, 20, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Roger Benjamin Edward Willis, 44, of Birmingham, theft of property third degree, attempting to elude, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, duty to remain at scene of accident.

-Jennifer Bentley Willis, 44, of Helena, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempting to elude.

-Sherman Robinson, 48, of Jemison, failure to appear.

-Allan Wayne Crump, 44, of Shelby, failure to appear (two counts).

-Stuart Allen Douglass, 42, of Montgomery, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative.

-Paxton Neal Ray, 25, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

Aug. 27

-Jason Edward Boue, 38, of Anniston, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, possession by a pistol by a drunk/addict, drug paraphernalia.

-Krystal Renae Morris, 38, of Anniston, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

Aug. 28

-J. Ruby Cathey, 34, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Markeese Jamal Bell, 30, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Michael Adam Alcaida, 34, of Warrior, Alabama, agency assist.

Harpersville

July 1

-James Rose, 49, of Birmingham, our warrant.

July 22

-Jamyra White, 22, unlawful possession of marijuana.

July 24

-Deidra White, 47, of Lynn, other warrant.

July 25

-Marcus Wallace, 46, of Talladega, our warrant.

July 29

-Garrett Putman, 26, of Alpine, our warrant.

July 30

-Tonya Mead, 31, of Harpersville, other warrant.

-Christina Ferrell-Dick, 49, of Harpersville, DUI.

Helena

Aug. 24

-Patricia Joyce Ulch, 46, domestic violence third degree, violation of a domestic violence protection order, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest, DUI-any substance, disorderly conduct.

-Tyree Lervertt Law III, 24, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required.

Aug. 25

-Donald Frederick Watkins, 37, firearms license required.

Aug. 26

-Anthony Dion Parks, 30, failure to appear-traffic.

Aug. 28

-Ryan Hamilton Godsey, 30, DUI-alcohol.

-Charles Wesley Long, 39, probation violation.

Aug. 29

-Ceth Brookes Fountain, 27, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 30

-Gustin Rigell Childers, 28, parole violation.

-Brandy Michelle Cheatwood, 40, failure to appear-bail jumping.

Montevallo

Aug. 28

-Jeronimo Juan Andrade, liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.

-Salena Monique Brown, liquor-PI appears in public place uncer influence.

Aug. 29

-Joseph Ethan McCool, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Sept. 1

-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence.

Sept. 2

-Katie Diane Garcia Hernandez, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Pelham

Aug. 23

-Cody Leslie, 33, of Pelham, trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Justin Ferguson, 19, of Helena, trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Terry Byrd, 56, of Montevallo, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Brandon Glover, 26, of Birmingham, alias warrant and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 24

-Jennifer Daniel, 45, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Chase Thompson, 27, of Hoover, alias warrant.

-Jade Flood, 24, of Vestavia Hills, alias warrant.

Aug. 25

-Cody Smith, 27, of Maylene, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Guy Wilson, 33, of Cullman, alias warrant.

-Eric Conner, 53, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Patrick Dobbs, 46, of Hoover, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

-Anthony Griffin, 35, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

Aug. 26

-Saul Trujillo, 30, of marietta, receiving stolen property 1st.

-Deangelo Bester, 23, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

Aug. 28

-Dymon Johnston, 28, of Bessemer, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Michael Alcaida, 34, of Warrior, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Amber Payne, 23, of Columbiana, running red light, driving while suspended and invalid proof of insurance.

-Crystal Crawford, 36, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Timothy Postell, 35, of Hueytown, alias warrant.

Aug. 29

-Jose Sanchez Romero, 35, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Kimberly Lathem, 52, of Gardendale, expired tag and driving while suspended.

-Fidel Chavez, 18, of Pelham, speeding.

-Cleve Jones, 53, of Clanton, driving while revoked and failure to display insurance.