expand
Ad Spot

September 4, 2020

Athlete of the Week: Jon White

By Staff Reports

Published 4:48 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Athlete of the Week: Aug. 30, 2020

Name: Jon White
School: Pelham High School
Grade: 11th

What sports do you play? Football and baseball
Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? I listen to rap.
What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? History; learning about past wars interests me.
Are you involved in other school activities or groups? No
What are your hobbies? Working out
What is your favorite sports team? University of Miami football and baseball
Who is your favorite athlete? Pat Tillman and Dwayne Johnson
What do you want to be when you grow up? A U.S. Secret Service agent

The Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week is open to students of all ages who play any sport for public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

University of Montevallo opens new College of Business building

News

UAB hires former Pelham player as assistant coach

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church celebrates longtime pastor’s birthday

Business

Big Lupo Pizza Café coming to Calera

280 Main Story

OMSP named to 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards list

News

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Community Give Backers helping hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools to serve meals at no cost to students

Helena

Helena church collecting supplies for hurricane victims

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Schools proposes $77 million budget

Alabaster Main Story

ACS providing free meals to all students

Helena

Helena local wins Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Claire

Helena

Helena Market Days wraps up a successful season

280 Main Story

Chelsea releases first video in new marketing campaign

Montevallo

UM opens new Center for the Arts

280 Reporter

Shelby County Small Business of the Year nominations being accepted

280 Reporter

Council approves rezoning, annexation ordinances

280 Reporter

Students, colleagues surprise 2 Elvin Hill retirees

Calera

Calera farmer helps fellow veterans in need

Montevallo

Memorial service held at EJI marker in Montevallo

Helena

Helena sweeps tri-match with Jackson-Olin, Hillcrest

280 Main Story

All three local 7A teams recognized in latest football poll

Community Columnists

More than just bus drivers

Calera

Living her life despite cerebral palsy