September 4, 2020

Gaines Brancato helps unload donations for the hurricane relief at Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Helena church collecting supplies for hurricane victims

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:37 am Friday, September 4, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

HELENA – Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church is currently collecting supplies in preparation for a mission to help victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

“We are collecting supplies that anybody would be able to use,” said Jan Hamilton from HCPC. “The plan is to go to Hackleberry, Louisiana. We contacted a local church there and we wanted to do something to help.”

The church often helps out with disaster relief. Hamilton explained that this was their fifth mission to help victims of natural disasters. When Tuscaloosa was hit with tornadoes several years back the church visited a couple small towns that were not helped by the larger organizations.

Hamilton said that trips like this were important because they help people who may not be able to receive help otherwise. She said it comes from a sense of community and love for people, and that the people of Helena always step up during a time of need.

“As a general rule, the community in Helena is extremely giving,” she said.

The church is collecting basic necessities like adult and baby diapers, baby formula, non-perishable food, preferably that does not need to be cooked, hygiene products, school supplies, masks, hand sanitizer and new toys for children. They are not collecting clothes.

Those interested in donating supplies can drop them off at the church where a table is set up to collect them. They are also asking for monetary donations that can be mailed or submitted on the church’s website.

They plan to continue collecting supplies through Sept. 13. That’s when they will then catalogue and send the supplies down to Louisiana.

If you would like to donate to the cause, Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located at 3396 Helena Road, and monetary donations can be made on their website at Helenacpchurch.net.

